EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Semi-final 2

The second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will see England Women (EN-W) go up against South Africa Women (SA-W) at the Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday, February 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England Women managed to win as many as four group-stage matches to finish at the top of the Group B points table. They won their last match against Pakistan Women by 114 runs.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, won two out of their four group-stage matches to finish second in the Group A points table. They won their last match against Bangladesh Women by 10 wickets.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The 2nd semi-final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played on February 24 at the Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa. The match is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: February 24, 2023, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa.

EN-W vs SA-W Pitch Report

The track at the Newlands Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 157 runs.

EN-W vs SA-W Form Guide (Last Match)

England Women: W

South Africa Women: W

EN-W vs SA-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

EN-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

EN-W Probable Playing 11

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt.

SA-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SA-W Probable Playing 11

Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, T Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Amy Jones (4 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 141.43)

Amy is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your fantasy team, having scored 99 runs in four ICC Women's T20 World Cup matches so far at a strike rate of 141.43.

Top Batter pick

Laura Wolvaardt (4 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 93.55)

Laura is an amazing batter who understands the game and provides solid partnerships. She has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 93.55 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Natalie Sciver (4 matches, 1 wicket and 176 runs, Economy Rate: 14.33 and Strike Rate: 147.90)

Natalie has the ability to change the complexion of the match with both the bat and the ball. She has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 147.90 in four matches, while also picking up one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Sophie Ecclestone (4 matches, 8 wickets and 11 runs, Economy Rate: 7.63 and Strike Rate: 137.50)

Sophie is a talented pacer who can also score necessary runs at the tail end of the batting order. She has picked up eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.63 so far, while also scoring 11 runs.

EN-W vs SA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver

Natalie could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot of your fantasy team. She has scored 176 runs while picking up one wicket in four matches.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of her all-round abilities. She has scored 20 runs while scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone - 11 runs and eight wickets in four matches

Natalie Sciver - One wicket and 176 runs in four matches

Marizanne Kapp - 20 runs and seven wickets in four matches

Amy Jones - 99 runs in four matches

Laura Wolvaardt - 116 runs in four matches

EN-W vs SA-W match expert tips

Sophie Ecclestone could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team as she has been in incredible form with the ball in hand.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Head to Head League

England Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Grand League

England Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Sarah Glenn.

