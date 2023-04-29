NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2023, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2023 Series League will see New Zealand (NZ) square off against Pakistan (PAK) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, April 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

New Zealand lost the last match of the series by five wickets. They will be excited to make a comeback in the series, just like they did in the T20I series. Pakistan, on the other hand, will try their best to extend their lead in the series.

The Kiwis will give it their all to win the match but Pakistan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NZ vs PAK Match Details

The second ODI match of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2023 Series League will be played on April 29 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 4:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs PAK, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 29 April 2023, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will be fresh and is expected to benefit batters. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch and use swing bowlers in the first innings.

NZ vs PAK Form Guide

NZ - L

PAK - W

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XI

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam ©, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Latham

T Latham is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Rizwan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Azam

D Mitchell and B Azam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Ul Haq played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

S Khan and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Afridi and M Henry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Rauf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

A Milne will bowl crucial overs in this match, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Azam smashed 49 runs in the last match.

S Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Afridi the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NZ vs PAK, 2nd ODI

S Afridi

T Latham

H Rauf

B Azam

I Ul Haq

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, T Latham.

Batters: B Azam, D Mitchell, F Zaman, I Ul Haq.

All-rounders: S Khan.

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, N Shah, M Henry.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Latham.

Batters: B Azam, D Mitchell, F Zaman, I Ul Haq.

All-rounders: R Ravindra.

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, N Shah, M Henry, A Milne

