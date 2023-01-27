SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

Both South Africa and England lost their last ODI series and are in search of some valuable wins ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year. England will start as the clear favorites, with the likes of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in fine form in SA20. They have a successful template in this format and will look to assert their attacking style of cricket right from the word go.

As for the hosts, South Africa also have a well-balanced side with their strength being their bowling attack. With the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram showing signs of form in SA20 as well, the South Africans cannot be taken lightly.

With both sides looking to start the series on a high, an entertaining game is on the cards in Bloemfontein.

SA vs ENG Match Details, 1st ODI

South Africa and England will face off in the first ODI at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs ENG, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 27th January 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs ENG pitch report for 1st ODI

The average first-innings score over the last three ODIs at this venue reads 289, indicating a good batting track. Pacers are expected to rule the roost, having accounted for 65 percent of the wickets. The powerplay phase will also be crucial with nearly 20 percent of the wickets falling in the first 10 overs in the last three ODIs. Teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Record at the Manguang Oval in ODIs (Last 3 ODIs)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 289

2nd-innings score: 200

SA vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt/Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley and Adil Rashid.

SA vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (135 matches, 5833 runs, Average: 45.57)

Quinton de Kock is a proven performer in the ODI format, scoring 5833 runs at an average of 45.57. He has 46 scores of 50 or more in 135 matches, indicating a high conversion rate. With De Kock in decent form in SA20, he is a top pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (12 matches, 455 runs, Average: 50.56)

Dawid Malan has had a fine start to his ODI career, scoring 455 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 50.56 in his short career with four scores of 50 or more to his name. Given his prior record in South African conditions, Malan is a decent pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (44 matches, 1088 runs, 11 wickets)

Aiden Markram is in good form coming into the series, scoring 200 runs and picking up eight wickets in eight SA20 matches. He has a decent record in this format as well, scoring 1088 runs and chipping in with 11 wickets. With Markram likely to take up the sixth bowler's role and bat at No. 4, he is a must-have in your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Woakes (108 matches, 157 wickets, Average: 29.75)

Chris Woakes is a world-class new-ball bowler in this format, often swinging the ball effectively. He has 157 wickets in 108 matches with an average of 29.75. He has been in pretty decent form in ILT20, impressing for the Warriors. Given his experience, Woakes is a top pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen has a fine record in the ODI format, scoring 1525 runs in 38 ODIs. He has an average of 69.32 with 14 scores of 50 or more in 33 innings. With van der Dussen capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain of your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is a proven performer in this format with 4275 runs in 159 matches. His strike rate of 119.05 in ODI cricket holds him in good stead. He scored over 250 runs in eight matches in the first phase of SA20 as well, making him a top captaincy pick in your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 5833 runs in 135 matches Aiden Markram 1088 runs in 44 matches Anrich Nortje 28 wickets in 17 matches Dawid Malan 455 runs in 12 matches Reece Topley 33 wickets in 20 matches

SA vs ENG match expert tips for 1st ODI

Jofra Archer was seemingly back to his best upon his return from injury, impressing for MI Cape Town in the SA20. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and has 30 wickets in 17 ODIs. With Archer capable of picking up wickets across all phases, he could be a top pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Aiden Markram, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

All-rounder: Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

All-rounder: Chris Woakes (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje

