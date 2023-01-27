THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL, Eliminator 

The Sydney Thunder will lock horns with the Brisbane Heat in the eliminator of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best playing 11s and the pitch report.

At the end of the league stage, the Sydney Thunder finished fourth in the points table with seven wins, while the Brisbane Heat finished fifth with six wins to their name.

The Sydney Thunder won their last match against the Melbourne Stars by three wickets. The Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, lost their last match against the Hobart Hurricanes by two runs.

THU vs HEA Match Details

The eliminator of the Big Bash League will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on January 27. The match is set to take place at 01.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs HEA, BBL, Eliminator

Date and Time: January 27, 2022, 01.45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

THU vs HEA Pitch Report

The track at the Sydney Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. It has traditionally been a high-scoring ground and good for batting, especially under lights. The spinners are expected to get a bit of a turn and help.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 155 runs.

Last 5 Matches (BBL)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 155

Average second innings score: 148

THU vs HEA Form Guide (BBL)

THU: W-L-W-L-L

HEA: L-W-W-W-W

THU vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

THU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

THU Probable Playing 11

Matthew Gilkes, David Warner, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, and Usman Qadir.

HEA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HEA Probable Playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Marnus Lambuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, and Mitchell Swepson.

THU vs HEA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Gilkes (14 matches, 279 runs, Strike Rate: 114.34)

Gilkes has mustered 279 runs at a strike rate of 114.34 in 14 matches. He can also help you fetch some extra fantasy points with his glovework.

Top Batter Pick

Oliver Davies (14 matches, 333 runs, Strike Rate: 133.73)

Davies has been in decent form, scoring 333 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 133.73. He can prove to be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (13 matches, 99 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.12 and Economy Rate: 8.88)

Sams has contributed brilliantly from both ends. He has scalped 17 wickets so far from 13 games, while also managing to score 99 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Green (14 matches, 62 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 84.93 and Economy Rate: 6.08)

Green has been performing well with the ball as well as the bat. He has taken 12 wickets while scoring 62 runs in 14 matches.

THU vs HEA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Michael Neser

Neser has been in the form of his life, be it with the bat or the ball. He has taken 22 wickets while scoring 93 runs in 13 matches.

James Bazley

Bazley is a quality all-rounder who could be a fantastic captain for your fantasy team. He has scored 113 runs while taking 15 wickets in 11 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Michael Neser - 93 runs and 22 wickets in 13 matches

Matthew Gilkes - 279 runs in 14 matches.

Oliver Davies - 333 runs in 14 matches

Daniel Sams - 99 runs and 17 wickets in 13 matches.

Chris Green - 62 runs and 12 wickets in 14 matches.

THU vs HEA match expert tips

Michael Neser could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Head to Head League

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction - BBL

THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Gilkes

Batters: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Lambuschagne

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Chris Green, Usman Qadir, Matthew Kuhnemann

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Grand League

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction - BBL

THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: David Warner, Marnus Lambuschagne, Alex Ross, Sam Hain

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Daniel Sams, James Bazley

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson

