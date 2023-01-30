WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Womens T20I Tri-Series, Match 6

West Indies Women will be up against India Women (WI-W vs IN-W) in the sixth match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series on Monday, January 30. Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

West Indies Women have lost as many as three matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against South Africa Women by 10 wickets and desperately need a victory in this match.

India Women, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are placed at the top of the points table. Their last match against South Africa Women was abandoned due to rain. The Women in Blue will hope to continue their good run of recent form with a win in this contest.

WI-W vs IN-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series will be played on January 30 at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The match is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: West Indies Women vs India Women, Womens T20I Tri-Series, Match 6.

Date and Time: January 30, 2022, 6:30 pm IST.

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London in South Africa.

WI-W vs IN-W Pitch Report

The track at the Buffalo Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though the spinners may not get too much assistance.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 0.

Average first innings score: 130.

Average second innings score: 100.

WI-W vs IN-W Form Guide (Last match)

West Indies Women: L.

India Women: NA.

WI-W vs IN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

WI-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for West Indies Women heading into this must-win encounter.

WI-W Probable Playing 11

Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shanika Bruce, Sheneta Grimmond.

IN-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for India Women ahead of this match-up.

IN-W Probable Playing 11

Sushma Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarwani, Renuka Singh.

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Yastika Bhatia (Three matches, 53 runs, Strike Rate: 92.98)

Yastika Bhatia has scored 53 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 92.98 and is the best fantasy pick from the wicketkeepers section for this match. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Top Batter pick

Smriti Mandhana (Three matches, 81 runs, Strike Rate: 126.56)

Smriti Mandhana is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with the bat. She has scored 81 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 126.56 and is a must-have on your WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Deepti Sharma (Three matches, 33 runs and five wickets, Strike Rate: 143.48 and Economy Rate: 7.38)

Deepti Sharma has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.38, while also scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 143.48. Given her ability to contribute in both the batting and bowling departments, she should be a lock pick for your fantasy outfit.

Top Bowler pick

Radha Yadav (Two matches, two wickets, Economy Rate: 3.86)

Radha Yadav is expected to be a pivotal bowler for her side. She has picked up two wickets in two matches with a fantastic economy rate of 3.86 and will be a valuable option for your WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

WI-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma is a dependable bet for your WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy as she has performed decently in this tournament so far. Deepti has picked up five wickets while scoring 33 runs in three matches.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Though Jemimah Rodrigues has scored only four runs in three matches, she remains an incredibly talented batter. Rodrigues will be looking to play a match-winning innings in this match and is due for a big one, making her a good option for your team's captaincy or vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Deepti Sharma: Five wickets and 33 runs in three matches.

Hayley Matthews: 91 runs and one wicket in three matches.

Smriti Mandhana: 81 runs in three matches.

Yastika Bhatia: 53 runs in three matches.

Shabika Gajnabi: One wicket and 36 runs in three matches.

WI-W vs IN-W match expert tips

Deepti Sharma could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form with both the bat and ball.

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

West Indies Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction - Suggestion #1

West Indies Women vs India Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia.

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues.

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Afy Fletcher.

Bowlers: Shabika Gajnabi, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

West Indies Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction - Suggestion #2

West Indies Women vs India Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia.

Batters: Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana, Shemaine Campbelle, Jemimah Rodrigues.

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma.

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Shamilia Connell.

