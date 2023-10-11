2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - AUS vs SA - 12th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) face off in the tenth game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Vihari Bajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 9: Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (IND), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND)

Captain: Rohit Sharma. | Vice-captain: Mohammed Siraj

Total Points: 4,104

I have one player from this game and am set to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Thursday, October 12.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 110

1) Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) - OUT | Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA) - IN

2) Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (IND) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) - IN

3) Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) - IN

The final transfers for this game will entirely depend on how the Lucknow wicket is because as of now, no one has any idea how it will play out. I'm suggesting the above transfers under the assumption that the pitch will be on the slower side and a bit similar to the wicket at Chennai and how it played for most of the IPL.

Considering that spinners will play a big part in the game, and instead of selecting Adam Zampa as a specialist bowler, I'm glad to be able to select Glenn Maxwell instead.

His growth into this proper, dependable all-rounder has been great to watch, and time and again, he has proven himself to be a genuine off-spinner and not just a part-timer. I expect more from him as a bowler, but he can also be devastating with the bat.

Rassie van der Dussen will be a crucial player for the Proteas here. He's one of the best and most underrated run accumulators in ODI cricket right now - he averages close to 60.

He's an attacking player by nature, but his attacking shots don't carry that much risk, and he always keeps the scoreboard trudging along. He's the kind of batter you want on these kinds of surfaces.

Lastly, I expect Hazlewood to follow up his stellar spell at Chepauk with another one at Lucknow. He's clearly at the top of his game as a fast bowler and should pick up a couple of wickets.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - AUS vs SA: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 10 - AUS vs SA

Players playing in Match 10: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS)

Any of these players could be captaincy options, and it all depends on the conditions and the pitch report. Maxwell's all-round abilities gives him a tiny edge.

Other players

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 12

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND)| Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 12

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 11

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 13