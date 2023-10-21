2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - ENG vs SA - 21 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

England and South Africa will face off in the 20th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

I plan to play the 'Power Wicket-keeper' booster on this match and will add three more players to my existing roster of two.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Saturday, October 21.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 81

1) Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - OUT | Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG) - IN

2) Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK) (SL) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) - IN

3) Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL) - OUT | Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) - IN

I already have Quinton de Kock on my team, and there are only three other wicketkeepers to choose from this fixture, and that's who I'll be bringing in for this match.

England opener Jonny Bairstow, No. 5/6 batter and gloveman Jos Buttler, and lastly, the Proteas No. 5, Heinrich Klaasen, are my three transfers in.

It's noticeable that all three batters are known for their fearless strokeplay and high strike rates, and while Bairstow does have a better chance of making a really high score, Buttler and Klaasen can also wreak havoc coming in to bat around the 30-over mark.

The Wankhede Stadium is an excellent venue to use this booster, and while it may have some assistance for the pacers, this is a boundary-hitters' venue, and should support the batters throughout. I'm excited for this match.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 -

ENG vs SA: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Players playing in Match 19: Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG), Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG), and Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA).

Booster Played: Power Wicket-Keeper

The captaincy will naturally be between the four wicket-keepers in the team, and there are many ways one can slice this. I'm not going to restrict myself to only captaining the openers, as I'm well aware of the damage and devastation a Buttler or a Klaasen can cause coming in later on in the innings, especially as neither side's death bowling has been impressive.

Also a factor to consider is who will actually don the gloves for each side, as both Buttler and QDK do have that edge over Bairstow and Klaasen that can help them earn 20-30 extra points which then get doubled, tripled, or quadrupled.

Other players

Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 24

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 21

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 22

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 21

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 21

Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 22