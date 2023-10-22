2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - IND vs NZ - 22 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India and New Zealand face off in the 21st match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Sunday, October 22, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 20: Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG), Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG), and Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA).

Booster Played: Power Keeper.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. | Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen.

Total Points: 8,795.

I was disappointed with England's abject performance with the bat that left Heinrich Klaasen as the only wicketkeeper to shine as I played my Power WK booster. While it admittedly could've been much worse, there was potential for a really big haul here, and I am gutted at missing out on that.

We have another big India match today, and I already have three players from it and should add two more to my team.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Sunday, October 22.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 79

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND) - IN

2) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG) - OUT | Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) - IN

Trent Boult loves bowling against India, especially in ODI cricket, and now that he's developed the ability to consistently pick up wickets even in his second spell, he will be one of the biggest threats with the ball for New Zealand. His high ownership also makes him a relatively easy buy.

I'm picking Shubman Gill over the slightly more highly-owned Rohit Sharma due to his good numbers against NZ in ODIs. Rohit has been in blistering form, but he has negative match-ups against a number of Kiwi bowlers, and it just feels like he's due an early dismissal at this rate. However, Gill is just at risk of falling prey to a jaffa from Boult or Matt Henry. This is a pretty risky transfer.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 -

IND vs NZ: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 21 - IND vs NZ

Players playing in Match 21: Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND), and Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ).

All five players could end up with captaincy, but Rachin Ravindra has a slight upper hand since he's an all-rounder. Shubman Gill's good record against New Zealand also holds him in good stead,

Other players

Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 24

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 23

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 22

Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 23

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 25

Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 22