2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - IND vs ENG - 29 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India goes up against England in the 29th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Sunday, October 29, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 28: Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN), and Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED).

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz | Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

A stunning Netherlands win did stifle my opportunity to score plenty of points in the second match of the doubleheader on Saturday, which was pretty decent, but could've been much better.

I backed Conway to have a much better game than Rachin Ravindra, but the all-rounder showed his class by effortlessly notching up a hundred, while my hopes of Mitchell Marsh starring with the ball were dented as the wicket aided the spinners, leading to Maxwell completing 10 overs.

For the second match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib had the stage set for them to deliver, but both fell prey to the relentless Dutch pace attack.

Barring the IND-AFG match, I haven't had such a great time in IND-NZ fixtures, and I'm keen to change that with this one. I have two players from this one, and will make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 p.m. IST, Sunday, October 29.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 52

1) Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - OUT | Rohit Sharma (BAT) (ENG) - IN

2) Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (IND) - IN

3) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - OUT | Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) - IN

Rohit Sharma is the first name that came to my mind when I thought about this fixture, and with him getting starts and not converting them in the last two matches, I am backing him to score a big hundred in this fixture like he did four years ago.

The England batting lineup has looked fragile at this World Cup, and with the wicket at Lucknow likely to be a used one, it probably won't be as conducive for the batters, and that's why I want to go with two Indian bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah is close to a must-have, both due to his elite wicket-taking ability and his extremely high ownership. Kuldeep Yadav could really trouble the English batters on this surface, and he's the other player I'm opting to bring in.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 -

IND vs ENG: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 29 - IND vs ENG

Players playing in Match 29: Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (ENG), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (IND), and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND).

Based on form, it's the Indian players who are frontrunners for captaincy, but Joe Root and Dawid Malan are both elite batters, so I wouldn't count them out. Rohit is very likely to be either the captain or the vice-captain, but I am certainly undecided about the other spot.

Other players

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 31

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 30

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32