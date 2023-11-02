2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - IND vs SL - 2 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) meet in the 33rd match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Thursday, November 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 32: Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), and Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA).

Captain: Rachin Ravindra. | Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen.

Total Points: 13,545.

I was always taking a risk by going with Rassie van der Dussen over Quinton de Kock (QDK), but in hindsight, should I have picked him over Klaasen when I made the extra transfer?

I was convinced QDK would have a tough game, and he did make a scratchy start, but full credit to him for how he grinded it out before scoring runs, and unfortunately, the Proteas not losing a wicket for nearly 30 overs meant Klaasen didn't get enough opportunity to bat.

New Zealand made the wrong choice at the toss, and I made a wrong choice backing them in this encounter.

I am hoping I can reverse the damage done by playing the 'Power Batter' booster in the upcoming IND-SL match. I'll need to make four transfers for the same.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 p.m. IST, Thursday, November 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining: 39.

1) Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) - IN

2) Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA) - OUT | KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) - IN

3) Ibrahim Zadran (BAT) (AFG) - OUT | Angelo Mathews (BAT) (SL) - IN

4) Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND) - IN

I think it's important to specify here that I plan to play the booster only if India bat first as it could be a waste if SL are put into bat and get bundled out for a sub-par score, not allowing the Indian batters to have their day in the sun.

If India do bat first, I believe this would be an excellent game to use this booster, with all of India's top six classified as batters, including their wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

I already have Pathum Nissanka on my team for some Sri Lankan representation, and I have to add Angelo Mathews to that, courtesy of his exceptional record on Indian soil.

As for India, Virat Kohli is a must-have, and I am keen on having Shreyas Iyer on my team for this match as I believe he is due a big score, maybe even a hundred, at his home ground. That leaves a toss-up between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, and right now, I'm opting to go with the latter, but that doesn't mean I won't switch it up later.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 -

IND vs SL: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 33 - IND vs SL

Players playing in Match 33: Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), KL Rahul (BAT) (IND), Angelo Mathews (BAT) (SL), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND), and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND).

Booster Played: Power Batter.

Captaincy is the most crucial aspect of any booster, and right now, I am pretty conflicted in this area. Rohit Sharma would be the obvious choice given his current form and record against Sri Lanka, but surprisingly, he doesn't have that good of a record at the Wankhede Stadium.

In contrast, Virat Kohli loves playing at the venue and against Sri Lanka, and after that duck against England, he'll want to get back among the runs. After not picking Kohli against England, I might end up captaining him.

Other players

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 35

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 35

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 35

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 35