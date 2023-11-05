2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - IND vs SA - 5 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India (IND) take on South Africa (SA) in the 37th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Sunday, November 5, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

Booster Played: Double Up

Total Points: 16,406

The Saturday doubleheader was an extremely frustrating one for me. I initially planned to use the 2X booster on the NZ-PAK match, but looking at the ominous weather forecast, I saved my transfer and decided not to bring in any player despite the temptation to get Kane Williamson to use the booster in the next match.

However, despite eventually forcing the game into a DLS settlement, there was certainly enough in the NZ-PAK match for a huge point haul that I, unfortunately, missed out on.

The ENG-AUS match wasn't a complete bust, and there were points in it, and I predominantly picked the right players, with Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan the only misses. However, the captaincy picks didn't work well, forcing me to settle for a mediocre score, but honestly, things could've gone much worse.

I'll now use the Super Transfers booster to completely reset my team ahead of the upcoming IND-SA match.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST on Sunday, November 5.

Note: The recommended team in the article is subject to changes based on the toss and team news. Such changes will be updated in the article for the next Matchday.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - IND vs SA: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 37 - IND vs SA

I'm picking six players from the upcoming IND-SA match, two from the BAN-SL clash, and three from M39 (AUS-AFG).

For today's match, I'm backing the No. 5 batters from both teams to step up and deliver, and that's why I've gone with Heinrich Klaasen and KL Rahul. Klaasen simply loves batting against India and has plenty of big scores while Rahul is yet to play a big knock after his one against Australia and is due some runs.

Marco Jansen's left-arm angle and the bounce he extracts from the wicket should trouble the Indian top-order, and he should continue his wicket-taking bonanza at the top. Mohammed Shami should do well on his home turf, and so should Ravindra Jadeja, whose left-arm spin could really trouble the likes of Bavuma, van der Dussen, and Markram.

Once again, I'm going for RVD over Quinton de Kock. Both batters scored hundreds in the last match, but I just feel India might plan for de Kock a tad more than they do for van der Dussen, and that his gritty batting style might just help him survive India's new-ball burst and then let him score runs.

As for the other players, Sri Lanka are the team to back when it comes to BAN-SL, considering the two sides' form and performances at this World Cup, with Nissanka and Madushanka very obvious picks.

Australia should make light work of Afghanistan despite their impressive showings so far, with Starc and Zampa sure to be among the wickets. David Warner has scored nearly 300 runs in three matches against Afghanistan, and there's a good chance he adds another hundred to that when those two sides meet on Tuesday.

Captaincy for Match 37:

Any of the six players could make for good captaincy options, and it's the toss and pitch report that'll make my final decision for me.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - IND vs SA: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA).

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), KL Rahul (BAT) (IND), Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), and David Warner (BAT) (AUS).

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND) and Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA).

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND), and Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL).

Note: Players highlighted in bold are likely to play in this match.