2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 - ENG vs NED - 8 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

England (ENG) lock horns with the Netherlands (NED) in the 40th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Wednesday, November 8, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Underestimating Afghanistan cost me my points last match, but had I stuck to my original suggestion and picked Maxwell over Pat Cummins, I might've gotten away with it. The 'Big Show' put on quite the show, playing arguably the greatest ODI innings of all time, with an Afghanistan victory the price we had to pay to watch it.

As for today's match, I don't own any players from this fixture and aim to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Wednesday, November 8.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 15

1) Travis Head (BAT) (AUS) - OUT | Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) - IN

2) Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) - OUT | Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - IN

3) Pat Cummins (BOWL) (AUS) - OUT | David Willey (ALL) (ENG) - IN

4) Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) - OUT | Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) - IN

Underestimating Afghanistan didn't work out yesterday, but I'm not sure if I'm doing the same thing with the Netherlands because it looks like an easy victory for the English for me. Yes, they're in horrendous form, but any other day, in any other ordinary bilateral series match, you'd back England to beat the Dutch convincingly, regardless of the form they're in, and I'm likely to pick my team along those lines.

This team is picked more from the perspective of England batting first, with Bas de Leede the best Netherlands option in that case. He's a quality bowler in the middle overs and at the death and could pick up points for his efforts with the ball. He's yet to really deliver with the bat after those initial couple of games so I'm not expecting much else.

As for the England picks, I believe Joe Root has a hundred in him at this World Cup, and I'm hoping he can fashion one for himself on what should be a good batting surface. The same goes for Dawid Malan who should find it comfortable at the crease once he gets his eye in.

Lastly, I'm picking David Willey as my England bowling option. His gentle left-arm pace could trouble the Netherlands openers with the new ball, and he has hit the right lengths whenever he has gotten the opportunity to bowl at later stages of the match, picking up six wickets in the last three matches.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 -

ENG vs NED: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 40 - ENG vs NED

Players playing in Match 40: Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG), David Willey (ALL) (ENG), Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), and Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED).

The England batters are my favorites for captaincy now, but I wouldn't mind a punt on Bas de Leede if England bat first.

