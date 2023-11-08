2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 - NZ vs SL- 9 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

New Zealand and Sri Lanka face off in the 41st match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 9, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 40: Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG), David Willey (ALL) (ENG), Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), and Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED).

Captain: Joe Root. | Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

Total Points: 17,945.

I was disappointed with Joe Root attempting one shot too many and perishing, but my overall selection worked pretty well, with the other three players providing plenty of points.

As for today's match, I have two players and should add two more.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Thursday, November 9.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 13

1) David Willey (ALL) (ENG) - OUT | Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - IN

2) Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) - OUT | Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ) - IN

The weather doesn't look good once again for the Black Caps, and like every neutral, I, too, have a soft corner for Kane Williamson and Co. and I am hoping for maximum cricketing action on Thursday.

Going by the weather forecast cost me in the NZ-PAK match as, despite eventually intervening to get the play called off, the bulk of the match was completed and plenty of points were already scored.

However, the forecast looks bleak ahead of this fixture and I will tread lightly when it comes to making transfers. I plan to get Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson in right now, but I might even reduce it to one based on how the weather plays out.

Now, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has a world-class drainage system, and should the rain relent, there's a good chance of the game taking place. With showers forecast in the afternoon and mid-evening, it'll be interesting to see how this game plays out.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 -

NZ vs SL: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 41 - NZ vs SL

Players playing in Match 41: Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL), Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), and Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ).

Captaincy will definitely depend on the toss and also on when the toss takes place. It's a different case altogether when the toss gets delayed as compared to when rain intervenes at a much later stage once the match starts. This will be a tricky match in fantasy cricket.

