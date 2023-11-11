2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 44 - ENG vs PAK - 11 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

England and Pakistan square off in the penultimate group stage match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, November 11, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 43: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (benched), Travis Head (BAT) (AUS), and Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS).

Captain: David Warner. | Vice-captain: Travis Head.

I have two players from this match and plan to add three more.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Saturday, November 11.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 5.

1) Gerald Coetzee (BOWL) (SA) - OUT | Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) - IN

2) Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) - OUT | Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) - IN

3) Travis Head (BAT) (AUS) - OUT | Adil Rashid (BOWL) (ENG) - IN

The wicket at the Eden Gardens has been one of the most spin-friendly at this World Cup, and that makes Adil Rashid a potentially dangerous wicket-taker, especially with the Pakistan batters looking to score quickly.

Babar Azam held one end up when Fakhar Zaman went bonkers against New Zealand, and you'd expect the skipper to play a similar kind of role on what should be a much trickier surface to bat on. He is one of the better players of spin, and should show his class on a tacky, slow wicket.

Lastly, Shaheen Afridi is probably the most reliable bowler from Pakistan. He has a really good set of variations and a deceptive slower ball in addition to his new ball prowess. Given Bairstow's struggles early on, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him trapped in front of an Afridi in-swinger.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 44 -

ENG vs PAK: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 44 - ENG vs PAK

Players playing in Match 44: Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), and Adil Rashid (BOWL) (ENG).

Joe Root is my prime captaincy option because he could be a great sixth-bowling option for England on such a wicket, playing a role similar to the one he did against Afghanistan, where he picked up more than 80 points despite having a poor day with the bat. However, Livingstone coming into the side will change that plan.

Otherwise, the other four options are pretty decent captaincy options too, with the team news and toss likely to help me decide.

Other players

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 47

Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 47

Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 47

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: TBC

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 47

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 47