2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 48: The Final - IND vs AUS - 19 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India and Australia face off in the final of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Sunday, November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Players playing in Match 47: Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA), Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS), David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS)

Captain: Adam Zampa | Vice-captain: Marco Jansen

Total Points: 21,422.5

The low-scoring and topsy-turvy nature of the semifinal meant that it was nowhere close to the first in terms of points scored, and not being able to change the team post the toss didn't help.

Nevertheless, I am happy with the prospect of an IND-AUS final and hope for a decent finish to the season. I have three transfers remaining and plan to use all of them.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Sunday, November 19

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 0

1) Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) - OUT | KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) - IN

2) Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA - OUT | Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) - IN

3) Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND) - IN

I expect this to be a proper ODI contest once again. The surface is the same as the one used in the India-Pakistan game, with batting getting much easier in the second innings under lights. The toss will be key, but contrary to the trend at the World Cup, batting second could prove advantageous.

The pitch will take turn, and that makes me look at Ravindra Jadeja as a potential option, with Kuldeep Yadav also in my mind. Jasprit Bumrah is a class bowler who deserves more wickets than he has in this World Cup, and I expect him to deliver in this final.

Lastly, with four players each from India and Australia at this point, I want to take a punt on KL Rahul, the POTM winner when the two sides met earlier at the World Cup, to lead India's charge.

The Australian bowlers look fired up, and I doubt it will be easy for the Indian batters. The top order is likely to face a kind of quality in opposition bowlers, which they haven't quite done in the tournament.

With that being the case, KL Rahul should get the opportunity to build an innings and play a big knock and score plenty of fantasy points and also contribute a few with his glovework.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for

Match 48: The Final - IND vs AUS: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 48 - IND vs AUS

Players playing in Match 48: Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND), Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND), Pat Cummins (BOWL) (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS), David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), KL Rahul (BAT) (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND)

Captaincy should be a spur-of-the-moment thing post the toss and the pitch report, and I'm not giving it much thought now.

