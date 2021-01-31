3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

The Bangla Tigers lock horns with the Northern Warriors in Match 11 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Both the Tigers and the Warriors came back to win their second game after losing their first. While the former overcame the Maratha Arabians comfortably by 8 wickets, the Warriors coasted past the Bulls by 32 runs.

The Tigers' opening combination of Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher has been impressive in Abu Dhabi T10 2021, while Qais Ahmad and Karim Janat bowled economical spells in the last game.

Warriors captain Nicholas Pooran exploded into form against the Bulls, and he has had good support from the likes of Brandon King and Rovman Powell. Wayne Parnell grabbed himself a hat-trick in the previous game, while Wahab Riaz and Rayad Emrit have been decent with the ball in hand as well.

Bangla Tigers Squad: Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, David Wiese, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Matheesha Pathirana.

Northern Warriors Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Ansh Tandon, Fabian Allen, Waheed Ahmad, Sujeet Parbatani, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique and Maheesh Theekshana

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#3 Lendl Simmons (NW)

Lendl Simmons bagged a duck in the last game

After a fluent fifty in the first game against the Maratha Arabians, Lendl Simmons bagged a momentum-sapping 7-ball duck against the Bulls. His innings could've proven to be very costly if not for Pooran's fiery knock, and he'll know he can't eat up deliveries in the same way again.

Simmons will be ready to go right from the outset, and he's in good enough touch to produce another big score in this game. The West Indian opener is a solid choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Johnson Charles (BT)

Johnson Charles has been immense for the Bangla Tigers

The fourth-highest scorer in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, Johnson Charles has been immense at the top of the order for the Tigers alongside captain Andre Fletcher. The opener has notched up 96 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 208.69, and has cleared the boundary on 7 occasions.

Against a Warriors bowling attack that has blown hot and cold, Charles is primed to make another telling contribution. He could return a huge points haul if you entrust him with the responsibility of being the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (NW)

Nicholas Pooran has scored 73 runs in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

After flattering to deceive with a 9-ball 19 in the Warriors' first game against the Arabians, Nicholas Pooran exploded into life in the second match to score 54. The Warriors captain is in superb form, and he could lead from the front once again against the Tigers.

Pooran is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.