3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

The final game on Day 3 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 sees the Northern Warriors (NW) take on the Delhi Bulls (DB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Bulls have been the team to beat in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 so far. Under captain Dwayne Bravo, they've notched up two wins on the trot (over the Maratha Arabians and the Bangla Tigers) and have a net run rate of 5.009. They'll want to continue their good form and seal a place in the knockouts at the earliest.

The Warriors, on the other hand, fell to the Arabians in the very first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Their West Indian top four all chipped in with useful contributions, but their bowling failed to deliver against the rampaging Abul Shakoor. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will look to get their first points of the competition in this game.

Northern Warriors Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Ansh Tandon, Fabian Allen, Waheed Ahmad, Sujeet Parbatani, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique and Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Bulls Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil, Nyeem Young

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#3 Brandon King (NW)

Brandon King was run out in the Warriors' first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

Brandon King was in good nick in the Warriors' first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 as he hit Mohammad Hafeez for three sixes and raced away to 29 off just 13 balls. But a smart piece of work in the field found him short of his ground, cutting short what was a very promising innings.

King struggled for West Indies A late last year, as well as in the Caribbean Premier League for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, the cameo he played in the previous game, combined with the fact that he plays with a number of international teammates who know what he's capable of, will give him confidence.

King is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Evin Lewis (DB)

Evin Lewis started off scratchily but has found his rhythm in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

Evin Lewis' Abu Dhabi T10 2021 campaign started off slowly against the Bangla Tigers as he struggled with his timing. However, after taking around 10 balls to get a feel of the conditions in the Middle East, he has been unstoppable.

With 87 runs from two innings without being dismissed, Lewis is the leading run-getter in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. He has struck 5 fours and 9 sixes, and has been one of the biggest reasons behind the Bulls being unbeaten so far.

Lewis could reward you handsomely if you pick him as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (NW)

Nicholas Pooran scored 19 off 9 balls in the first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

Nicholas Pooran smashed two sixes and a four in the 9 balls that he faced in the opening game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, before holing out in the deep off a slower ball for 19.

The Warriors skipper, on his day, can take the game away from the opposition in any format, and his day is bound to come very soon.

Pooran is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the NW vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.