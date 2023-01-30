ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for International League T20, Match 22

The 22nd match of the International League T20 will see the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) squaring off against the Dubai Capitals (DUB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are among the worst performing teams in the International League T20 as they have lost all of their last six matches of the season. The Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will give it their all to win the match, but the Dubai Capitals have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DUB vs ABD Match Details

The 22nd match of the International League T20 will be played on January 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs ABD, Match 22

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

DUB vs ABD Form Guide

DUB - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

ABD - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

DUB vs ABD Probable Playing XI

DUB Playing XI

No injury updates

Hazratullah Zazai, Daniel Lawrence, Robin Uthappa (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja, Fred Klaassen, and Jake Ball

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Sunil Narine (c), Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Ali

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Uthappa (6 matches, 153 runs)

R Uthappa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Lewis is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Powell (6 matches, 261 runs, 5 wickets)

R Powell and P Stirling are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D De Silva has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Russell (6 matches, 141 runs, 4 wickets)

S Narine and A Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Raza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Hosein (6 matches, 26 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hosein and A Zampa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Kumara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DUB vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

R Powell

R Powell is expected to bat in the top order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has smashed 261 runs and taken five wickets in the last six matches.

A Russell

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make A Russell the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 141 runs and taken four wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for DUB vs ABD, Match 22

A Russell - 141 runs and 4 wickets

R Powell - 261 runs and 5 wickets

P Stirling - 129 runs

A Hosein - 26 runs and 6 wickets

R Uthappa - 153 runs

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Uthappa

Batters: P Stirling, R Powell, D De Silva

All-rounders: A Russell, S Raza, S Narine, D Shanaka

Bowlers: A Zampa, A Hosein, L Kumara

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Uthappa

Batters: P Stirling, R Powell, D De Silva

All-rounders: A Russell, S Raza, S Narine

Bowlers: A Zampa, A Hosein, L Kumara, R Akifullah

