ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for International League T20, Match 3

The 3rd match of the International League T20 will see the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) squaring off against the Gulf Giants (GUL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GUL vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their last match against the Dubai Capitals by 73 runs. The Gulf Giants, on the other hand, will be playing their first match.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will give it their all to win the match, but the Gulf Giants have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GUL vs ABD Match Details

The 3rd match of the International League T20 will be played on January 15 at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUL vs ABD, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th December 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors, where a total of 359 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

GUL vs ABD Form Guide

GUL - Will be playing their first match

ABD - L

GUL vs ABD Probable Playing XI

GUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), James Vince ©, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope, Jamie Overton

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Raymon Reifer, Sunil Narine, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Merchant de Lange, Andre Russell

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Banton

T Banton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. C Esterhuizen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Stirling

C Lynn and P Stirling are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B King has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Russell

S Narine and A Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. D Wiese is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Rampaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hosein and R Rampaul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Jordan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GUL vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

S Narine

S Narine is expected to bat in the middle order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He smashed 4 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

A Russell

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make A Russell the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form. He smashed 12 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for GUL vs ABD, Match 3

A Russell

S Narine

R Rampaul

C Lynn

D Wiese

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Banton

Batters: C Lynn, B King, P Stirling, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: A Russell, D Wiese, S Narine

Bowlers: R Rampaul, A Hosein, C Jordan

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Banton

Batters: C Lynn, P Stirling, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: A Russell, D Wiese, S Narine, L Dawson

Bowlers: R Rampaul, A Hosein, Q Ahmed

Poll : 0 votes