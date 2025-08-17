ABF vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2025, Match 5

The 5th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will see Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF) squaring off against Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday, August 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ABF vs SLK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Barbados Royals by 6 wickets. Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament. They have a strong squad with a lot of experienced players.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Saint Lucia Kings have won both the matches.

ABF vs SLK Match Details

The 5th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played on August 18 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABF vs SLK, 5th Match

Date and Time: 18th August 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is a a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to get the ball to boundaries. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played here was between Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ABF vs SLK Form Guide

ABF - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SLK - Will be playing their first match

ABF vs SLK Probable Playing XI

ABF Playing XI

No injury updates

Jewel Andrew, Rakheem Cornwall, Bevon Jacobs, Karima Gore, Imad Wasim (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy

SLK Playing XI

No injury updates

Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese (c), Matthew Forde, Shadrack Descarte, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi

ABF vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Charles

J Charles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. J Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Cornwall

R Cornwall and A Jones are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Cornwall is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. J Jeremiah is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

R Chase

R Chase and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Chase will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. S Al Hasan is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Gore

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Joseph and K Gore. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Gore is in great form and can once again perform well in today's match. He has smashed 125 runs in the last two matches. O McCoy is another good bowler for today's match.

ABF vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Chase

R Chase is one of the most crucial picks from Saint Lucia Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He will bowl a good number of overs.

R Cornwall

R Cornwall is one of the best picks from the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 13 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ABF vs SLK, 5th Match

R Cornwall

R Chase

S Al Hasan

K Gore

I Wasim

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Charles

Batters: R Cornwall

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, F Allen, R Chase, I Wasim

Bowlers: T Shamsi, A Joseph, O McCoy, K Gore, A Ghazanfar

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Charles, J Andrew

Batters: R Cornwall

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, R Chase, I Wasim

Bowlers: J Seales, A Joseph, O McCoy, K Gore, A Ghazanfar

