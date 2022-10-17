AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches, Match 12

In the 12th game of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup warm-ups, Afghanistan (AFG) will lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Afghanistan performed well at the Asia Cup,but couldn't get past the Super 4 stage. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are playing poorly, especially at the Asia Cup and the recent tri-series involving New Zealand and Pakistan.

Bangladesh will look to win this one, but Afghanistan have a better squad and should prevail.

AFG vs BAN Match Details

Match 12 of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup warm-ups will be played on October 17 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AFG vs BAN, Match 12

Date and Time: October 17, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The surface at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane looks well-balanced, with plenty of opportunities for batters and bowlers. Both teams could look to chase on the fresh pitch. Pacers are expected to get some early swing.

AFG vs BAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AFG - W W L L L

BAN - W L L L L

AFG vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

AFG

No injury update

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi (c), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik

BAN

No injury update

Liton Das (wk), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), M Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Gurbaz (30 T20I matches, 800 runs)

R Gurbaz is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. L Das is another good pick.

Batters

N Zadran (81 T20I matches, 1499 runs)

N Zadran and A Hossain are the two best batter picks. I Zadran has played well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan (102 T20I matches, 2170 runs, 122 wickets)

S Al Hasan and M Nabi are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Hasan Miraz is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Khan (69 T20I matches, 115 wickets)

The top bowler picks are R Khan and M Rahman. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Ur Rahman is another good pick.

AFG vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

R Khan

As the pitch looks good for bowlers, you could make R Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 115 wickets in 69 T20Is.

Five Must-Picks for AFG vs BAN, Match 12

R Gurbaz

M Nabi

S Al Hasan

R Khan

M Rahman

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz, L Das

Batters: I Zadran, A Hossain, N Zadran

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, S Al Hasan, M Nabi

Bowlers: R Khan, M Ur Rehman, M Rahman

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: I Zadran, A Hossain, N Zadran

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, M Nabi

Bowlers: R Khan, M Ur Rehman, M Rahman, T Ahmed, F Farooqi

