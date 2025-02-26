AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 26, 2025

England will play their second fixture of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. It is the second match for Afghanistan as well. The Afghans lost their opening game to South Africa, whereas England suffered a loss against Australia.

With the match between South Africa and Australia being abandoned due to rain on Tuesday, the upcoming game has become a do-or-die encounter for both Afghanistan and England. The losing team will have no chance of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals.

Afghanistan will be quite confident heading into this match as they defeated England in the 2023 ODI World Cup. On the other side, England would fancy their chances because the match will be played on a batter-friendly surface at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for the match between Afghanistan and England, here's a list of three players fantasy users can pick as captain or vice-captain.

AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) (ALL)

Azmatullah Omarzai will be the most reliable option for captaincy or vice-captaincy among all the Afghanistan players. The reason is that Omarzai bats in the middle order and bowls at least five overs of pace for the Afghanistan team.

In the contest against South Africa, Omarzai opened the bowling and returned with figures of 1/39 in six overs. While he scored only 18 runs off 27 balls in that game, the chances of him scoring big in Lahore are high because of the batter-friendly conditions at the venue.

#2 Joe Root (ENG) (ALL)

England's star batter Joe Root was one of the two batters from his team to score more than 25 runs against Australia. Looking at Root's 68-run knock against the Aussies, it will not be a bad move to pick him as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy fixture.

He knows how to tackle the spinners well. Plus, the pitch in Lahore is flat. A big score from Root might be on the cards during the contest between England and Afghanistan.

#1 Ben Duckett (ENG) (BAT)

England opener Ben Duckett shattered many records during the match against Australia. His 165-run knock helped him set a new record for the highest individual score in ICC Champions Trophy history. The 2025 Champions Trophy marks the first time Duckett is playing in the mega event.

Duckett will take the field once again at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the same venue where he scored 165 against Australia. His confidence will be on a new level when he comes out to bat against Afghanistan.

Since the conditions in Lahore will not change much, going in with Duckett as captain or vice-captain will be the ideal move in Dream11 contests. It will be interesting to see if Duckett can smash another century in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy mega event.

