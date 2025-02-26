AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 8

The eighth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. Here's all you need to know about the AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams must win to stay in the play-offs race. England lost their last match to Australia by five wickets. Afghanistan, meanwhile, lost their last match to South Africa by 107 runs.

The two teams have played three head-to-head matches, with England winning twice and Afghanistan one.

AFG vs ENG Match Details

The eighth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 2:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AFG vs ENG, 8th Match

Date and Time: February 26, 2025; 2:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. The last ODI played here between England and Australia saw 707 runs scored for the oss of 13 wickets.

AFG vs ENG Form Guide

AFG - L

ENG - L

AFG vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

AFG

No injury update

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

ENG

No injury update

Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

AFG vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt

Salt is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 968 runs in 31 ODIs. Jos Buttler is another good option.

Batters

Ben Duckett

Rahmat Shah and Duckett are the two best batter picks. Duckett is in top form and could trouble the Afghanistan bowlers. He scored 165 off 143 in the last match. Ibrahim Zadran is another good option.

All-rounders

Joe Root

Azmatullah Omarzai and Root are the best all-rounder picks. Root bat sin the top order and bowls. He scored 68 and bowled four overs in the last match. Mohammad Nabi is another good option.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks are Rashid and Rashid Khan, who has taken 198 wickets and scored 1364 runs in 112 ODIs. Jofra Archer is another good option.

AFG vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Duckett

Duckett is one of the most crucial picks from England, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the top order and is in top form. He played a crucial knock of 165 off 143 in the first match against Australia.

Joe Root

Root is another crucial pick from the England squad. He's in top form and is expected to play a crucial role. Root has scored 6702 runs and taken 28 wickets in 175 ODIs.

Five must-picks for AFG vs ENG, 8th Match

Joe Root

Jos Buttler

Ben Duckett

Rashid Khan

Phil Salt

Afghanistan vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan vs England Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, P Salt, R Gurbaz

Batters: R Shah, B Duckett

All-rounders: M Nabi, A Omarzai, J Root

Bowlers: J Archer, A Rashid, R Khan

Afghanistan vs England Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, P Salt, R Gurbaz

Batters: I Zadran, B Duckett

All-rounders: L Livingstone, A Omarzai, J Root

Bowlers: J Archer, M Wood, R Khan

