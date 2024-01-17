AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan Tour of India 2024, 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Afghanistan (AFG) and India (IND) will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Afghanistan lost the first two matches by big margins as India played exceptionally well, thanks to superb performances from Shivam Dube and Axar Patel.

Afghanistan will try their best to make a comeback in today's match, but India are clear favorites to win the match and clean sweep the series.

AFG vs IND Match Details

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played on January 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs IND, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 17th January 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supports both pacers and batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role. The last T20I played here was between Australia and India, where a total of 314 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

AFG vs IND Form Guide

AFG - L L

IND - W W

AFG vs IND Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IND Playing XI

No Injury updates.

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well as the pitch supports hard hitters. J Sharma is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Kohli

V Kohli and R Sharma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. S Gill is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Dube

S Dube and A Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Patel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Bishnoi and A Singh. Both played exceptionally well in the last T20I match. M Ur Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AFG vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dube

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make S Dube the captain of your team. He has smashed 123 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

V Kohli

V Kohli loves performing against Afghanistan. He is expected to perform well in today's match. He showed his aggressive intent in the 2nd T20I match where he smashed 29 runs off just 16 balls.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs IND, 3rd T20I

V Kohli

Y Jaiswal

A Singh

S Dube

A Omarzai

Afghanistan vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: V Kohli, Y Jaiswal, R Sharma, I Zadran

All-rounders: A Omarzai, A Patel, S Dube

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, A Singh, M Ur Rahman

Afghanistan vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: V Kohli, Y Jaiswal, N Zadran

All-rounders: A Patel, S Dube

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, A Singh, M Ur Rahman, M Kumar, F Farooqi