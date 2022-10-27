AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Ireland (IRE) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Afghanistan are winless in the T20 World Cup and will be keen to get their campaign up and running as soon as possible. They have a well-balanced squad in place, with the duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan being key players. They face familiar foes in Ireland, who come into the game on the back of a sensational win over England.

The Irish batting unit is getting its act together at the right time, boding well for their chances of scripting another win. Although Afghanistan will start as the favorites, Ireland cannot be taken lightly in this format, making for an interesting contest in Melbourne.

AFG vs IRE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 25th fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on October 28 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Match 25

Date and Time: 28th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Melbourne

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AFG vs IRE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 25

The pitch at the MCG is a competitive one with the average first-innings score being 158. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions, picking up 66 percent of the wickets in the two T20 World Cup 2022 matches played here so far. The previous fixture, however, saw the spinners get some help in the middle overs. Chasing has been the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 158

2nd-innings score: 160

AFG vs IRE Form Guide

Afghanistan: W-L-L-L-L

Ireland: L-W-W-L-W

AFG vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Afghanistan injury/team news

Hazratullah Zazai's fitness is a concern ahead of the game.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai/Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Malik/Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33 matches, 838 runs, SR: 138.06)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a fine young batter who has scored 838 runs in 33 matches. He has a strike rate of 138.06 and is capable of accessing all parts of the ground with his innovative strokeplay. With Gurbaz due for a big score, he is a fine pick for your AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Paul Stirling (5 matches, 122 runs, Average: 30.50)

Paul Stirling has been Ireland's best batter with 122 runs in five matches. Although he did not score many runs against England, he is still averaging 30.50 in this tournament. He has a decent record against Afghanistan, having scored 614 runs in 22 matches at an average of nearly 28, making him a must-have in your AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nabi (101 matches, 1650 runs, 84 wickets)

Mohammad Nabi is an experienced campaigner with 1650 runs and 84 wickets in this format. Nabi has played a bit against Ireland, scoring 424 runs - his highest tally against any country. With his off-spin also proving a viable option in the middle overs, Nabi is a handy selection in your AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Joshua Little (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 24.33)

Joshua Little has been brilliant for Ireland in the T20 World Cup, picking up six wickets in five matches. He is averaging just 24.33 with the ball and has impressed in the powerplay phase. Given his form, Little should be a top choice for your AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

AFG vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has a good record against Ireland, scoring 213 runs at a strike rate of 142.95. Although Gurbaz did not score many runs in the previous game, he was Afghanistan's best batter in the Asia Cup. With Gurbaz having decent experience of playing the Irish bowlers, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is another explosive batter who is in decent form coming into the game. He has 122 runs in five matches in the T20 World Cup 2022. Given his ability to score big runs and play spin well, Stirling is a fine captaincy option for your AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rashid Khan 119 wickets in 72 matches Najibullah Zadran 1572 runs in 74 innings Ibrahim Zadran 32(32) in the previous match Paul Stirling 122 runs in 5 matches Joshua Little 6 wickets in 5 matches

AFG vs IRE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

George Dockrell was the star of the show in Ireland's last series against Afghanistan earlier in the year. He scored 141 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 153.26. With Dockrell in decent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well, he could be a game-changing selection in your AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), George Dockrell, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Fazalhaq Farooqi

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Rashid Khan (vc), Barry McCarthy, Fazalhaq Farooqi

