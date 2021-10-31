AFG vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 31st, 2021

In the 27th match of T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan and Namibia will take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan are having one of their best campaigns in an ICC tournament this year. They started with a grand win over Scotland by 130 runs and almost won against Pakistan in the following encounter but were denied by Asif Ali’s masterclass in the death overs.

Afghanistan's bowlers were spot on with their lines and lengths against Pakistan and it seemed like they were in line to win against the Asian giants. However, Asif Ali changed the game in the penultimate over.

Namibia are also enjoying a dream run in this year's T20 World Cup with three wins on the bounce. They started the Round 1 stage with a loss over Sri Lanka. However, they quickly bounced back in style to register a hat-trick of wins.

The contest against Afghanistan will be a litmus test for their character and grit. Namibia's chances of winning this encounter will depend a lot on David Wiese's form.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AFG vs NAM contest.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has picked up a total of six wickets in just two encounters at the T20 World Cup 2021. His ability to turn the game with his immaculate spin bowling in powerplay overs has turned a lot of heads.

Rahman has a lot of variations in his armory and would love to bring them all out to help his side clinch the points in this must-win encounter. With the pitches assisting his bowling a lot, he will be brimming with confidence.

#2 David Wiese (NAM)

Davied Wiese in action for Namibia.

116 runs with the willow and four wickets with the ball in hand - these are David Wiese’s figures in T20 World Cup 2021 so far. Wiese would love to add more runs and wickets to his tally to help his team move forward in the tournament.

Without the veteran’s efforts, Namibia wouldn’t have reached the Super 12 stage and his form is important for the team’s chances going forward.

#1 Rashid Khan (AFG)

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (left).

Rashid Khan has picked up six wickets in just two matches so far in the tournament and has been Afghanistan’s best performer right from the start. He will be raring to take on Namibia and improve his wicket tally.

Khan has been used in the middle overs of this tournament to good effect. His googly is by far his most dangerous weapon and even the top batters in the world have struggled to read it.

Rashid Khan could easily be one of the players to double your fantasy points in this match.

