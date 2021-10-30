AFG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 27

Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Namibia (NAM) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Afghanistan nearly pulled off an upset against Pakistan on Friday, but ended up on the wrong side of an Asif Ali special. They will be keen to return to winning ways at the expense of Namibia, who are on a three-game winning streak. Led by Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibians have been impressive and should prove to be a stern test for the Afghans, making for a cracking contest in Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman

NAM XI

Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Match Details

AFG vs NAM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 31st October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons in Abu Dhabi with help available for the bowlers as well. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, who will look to maximize the bowling conditions upfront. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going big. However, the spinners should get some turn, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AFG vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the most exciting batters in the competition, he is yet to come up with a big knock for the Afghans. Capable of playing spin and pace equally well, Gurbaz should be a good addition to your AFG vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus has been in decent form with the bat, mixing caution and aggression in equal measure in the middle overs. With Erasmus due for a big knock in the top order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

David Wiese: David Wiese's all-round ability has already won Namibia a couple of wins. The all-rounder has been equally influential with both the bat and ball, with his form being crucial for the Namibians. With the pitch also helping his skill-set, he is a handy pick for your AFG vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has lived up to his reputation with six wickets in two games so far. The leggie has used the conditions well and should prove to be a handful for the Namibians in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in AFG vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Mujeeb ur Rehman (AFG) - 189 points

Rashid Khan (AFG) - 167 points

David Wiese (NAM) - 163 points

Important stats for AFG vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Gerhard Erasmus - 109 runs in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.33

Jan Frylinck - 7 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.00

Rashid Khan - 6 wickets in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 5.83

AFG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

AFG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: David Wiese

AFG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Rubel Trumpelmann, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq and Mohammad Nabi

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

