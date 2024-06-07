AFG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, June 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Afghanistan started their season with a big win against Uganda by 125 runs. They will be hyped up and will try to continue the same momentum. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season. They recently tied a series 2-2 against Pakistan.

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match that was back in November 2021. That match was won by New Zealand by eight wickets. So, this will be a good match to watch.

Trending

AFG vs NZ Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 8 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 5:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs NZ, 14th match

Date and Time: 8th June 2024, 5:00 am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium in Guyana looks like a slow one where bowlers are really crucial. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was between Papua New Guinea and Uganda, where a total of 155 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

AFG vs NZ Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AFG - W W N/R W W

NZ - L W W L N/R

AFG vs NZ Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philipps, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

AFG vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He missed out IPL 2024 due to injury, but will be all prepared to perform in the World Cup. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first. He smashed 76 runs in just 45 balls against Uganda.

Batters

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Ibrahim Zadran are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Kane Williamson is in exceptional form, smashing runs in almost every match. He has amassed 2547 runs in 89 T20I matches. Daryl Mitchell is another good pick who has smashed 1260 runs in 63 T20I matches at a strike rate of around 140.

All-rounders

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner and Azmatullah Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Azmatullah Omarzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. Mohammad Nabi is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and bowl at least three overs.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan has taken eight wickets in just six venue matches. Trent Boult has taken 74 wickets in just 57 T20I matches. Fazalhaq Farooqi is another good bowler for today's match.

AFG vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Trent Boult

Trent Boult is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for New Zealand. Afghanistan batters struggle against left-arm pacers and the pitch is also expected to suit him, so he is one of the top captaincy options for today's match. He has taken 74 wickets in just 57 T20I matches.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is the backbone of New Zealand's batting lineup. The team would need him to hold one end and keep scoring runs at this slow pitch. He has smashed 2547 runs in 89 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs NZ, 14th match

Azmatullah Omarzai

Kane Williamson

Mitchell Santner

Rashid Khan

Trent Boult

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, D Conway

Batters: I Zadran, D Mitchell, K Williamson

All-rounders: M Nabi, M Santner, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, T Boult, F Farooqi

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Conway

Batters: I Zadran, K Williamson

All-rounders: M Nabi, M Santner

Bowlers: R Khan, T Boult, F Farooqi, T Southee, L Ferguson, N ul Haq

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback