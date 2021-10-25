AFG vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 25th, 2021

In the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan and Scotland will take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan have a headache they will not mind with three openers fighting for two slots. Mohammad Shahzad’s comeback has opened up the discussion. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai seem likely to get the nod.

The Afghan team started their WC journey with a defeat over South Africa in the warm-up contest. However, they quickly realized their mistakes and corrected them to bag a win over T20 WC favorites West Indies by 56 runs. With collective performances by their teammates, Afghanistan can expect to create wonders in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Scotland are brimming with confidence as they defeated their three counterparts in Round 1 and are eager to take Afghanistan on in their first-ever Super 12 stage contest.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AFG vs SCO contest.

#3 Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan in action at The Hundred.

Rashid Khan is known for changing games upside down. He is expected to do the same in his team’s opening encounter against Scotland. Although Scotland have good batters against spin, Khan has always been a threat to every opponent.

He enjoyed a good IPL 2021 season in the UAE leg with eight wickets in his bag. Moreover, Khan can display his willow wielding if need be. He can be a good addition as a multiplier to your team as the wicket assists spinners.

#2 Richie Berrington (SCO)

Scotland all-rounder Richie Berrington.

Richie Berrington has been promoted up the order in the Round 1 stage. He is expected to continue batting at the same position even in the Super 12 stage. However, Berrington didn’t get a chance to bowl in the Round 1 stage.

He smacked a total of 103 runs in three games in Round 1 at a healthy strike rate to bail his team out of dangerous situations. Berrington is expected to come out all guns blazing in the most important encounter against Afghanistan.

#1 Mohammad Nabi (AFG0

Mohammad Nabi in action at The Hundred.

ICC No.1 T20I all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is well known for his breathtaking batting in the death overs and also his disciplined bowling in the initial and middle overs. Nabi picked up a total of four wickets in warm-up games.

He will be used as a slogger in the death overs with the willow and we can expect a good number of runs from his bat. Moreover, Nabi's miserly spells will be pretty useful for the Afghanistan team in clinching crucial phases of the game.

