AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 30, 2023

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in Match 30 of the 2023 World Cup in Pune today. It is the sixth game of the tournament for both teams, with each having won two matches. Both nations are still in with a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

This fixture is vitally important for both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. A win would take them closer to the Top 4, while a defeat would greatly diminish their hopes of making it to the semifinals.

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will play host to this match. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi mentioned at the pre-match press conference that the dew factor may play a role in this game. Hence, the team batting second should have a slight advantage.

Before the Dream11 fantasy teams are locked in for the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differential picks in today's contest.

#1 Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan

Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi did not find a place in Afghanistan's playing XI for their previous 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan. Instead, the team opted for an extra spinner in the form of Noor Ahmad for the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will happen in Pune, where conditions are vastly different from Chennai. Hence, Afghanistan may replace either Noor Ahmad or Mujeeb ur Rahman with Fazalhaq Farooqi.

If Farooqi plays this game, fantasy users should consider picking him in their teams because of his wicket-taking ability. Although Farooqi has had an ordinary 2023 World Cup campaign so far, he has the potential to run through even the best batting lineups on his day.

#2 Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews did not bat in Sri Lanka's last 2023 World Cup match against England, but the veteran decided to bowl after a long time and returned with figures of 2/14 in five overs.

Ravi Shastri described Mathews' pace as 'irritating' for the batters. If he gets a chance to bowl against Afghanistan, he could return with multiple wickets again.

Plus, if Mathews gets an opportunity to bat, he could pile on the runs on the batting-friendly surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

#3 Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera has replaced Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka's 2023 World Cup squad after the latter got injured. Chameera is a right-arm pacer, who has a decent amount of experience of playing in Pune.

The Sri Lankan pacer bowled a fantastic spell of 2/14 in a T20I against India at this venue in 2016. He also dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer while playing in Pune for the Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2022 season.

Chameera is likely to walk into Sri Lanka's playing XI in place of Kumara. Picking him in your fantasy team could prove to be a masterstroke.