AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction.
Afghanistan have felt the wrath of rain with both their matches at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) being washed out. They will be keen to bag a much-needed win in this fixture, with the onus being on Rashid Khan to deliver the goods.
The Afghans face a wounded Sri Lankan side who have won just one out of their three Super 12 matches. Although their bowling has impressed, a lot will ride on the Lankan batters, who are due for a big performance. With this being a must-win game for both teams, a cracking contest beckons in Brisbane.
AFG vs SL Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022
The 32nd fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
AFG vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Match 32
Date and Time: 1st November 2022, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Gabba, Brisbane
Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports
Live Streaming: Hotstar
AFG vs SL pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 32
The average first-innings score at the Gabba in the tournament is 165, indicating a good surface to bat on. While the spinners have done well so far, the pacers have accounted for over 50 percent of the wickets. Although rain could play a spoilsport, a shortened game should take place, with chasing being the preferred option.
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 0
1st-innings score: 165
2nd-innings score: 142
AFG vs SL Form Guide
Afghanistan: L-L-L-NR-NR
Sri Lanka: W-W-W-L-L
AFG vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match
Afghanistan injury/team news
Hazratullah Zazai is ruled out of the World Cup.
Afghanistan probable playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Malik/Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sri Lanka injury/team news
No new injury concerns for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka probable playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.
AFG vs SL Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33 matches, 838 runs, SR: 138.06)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a talented batter who has 838 runs at a strike rate of 138.06 in his T20I career. He has a brilliant record against Sri Lanka, scoring 124 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 196.82. With Gurbaz due for a big score, he is a top pick for your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34(22) in the previous match vs NZ)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa has underwhelmed a touch in the T20 World Cup, unable to get going in the middle order. He showed signs of returning to form in the previous game, scoring a 22-ball 34 against New Zealand. Given Rajapaksa's ability to play spin well, he is a good choice for your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Wanindu Hasaranga (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 16.30)
Wanindu Hasaranga has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka in the tournament, picking up 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.30. With Hasaranga being a decent option with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Rashid Khan (72 matches, 119 wickets, Average: 14.24)
Speaking of must-haves in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team, Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in this format. He has a T20I average of just 14.24 and has over 100 wickets in this format. He has a decent record at the Gabba, picking up 12 wickets in four innings in the BBL. With Rashid due for a big performance, he is one to watch out for in this game.
AFG vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 84 and 40 in his two outings against Sri Lanka. He boasts ofT20I strike rate in excess of 130 with five fifties in 33 innings. With Gurbaz being a decent player of both pace and spin, he should be a good captaincy pick for your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.
Pathum Nissanka
Pathum Nissanka has been one of the top performers for Sri Lanka in the tournament, scoring 137 runs in five matches. Although his T20I strike rate reads just 112.47, he has eight 50 scores or more in 33 innings, holding him in good stead. With Nissanka capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team
AFG vs SL match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)
Najibullah Zadran is one of Afghanistan's best batters with a strike rate of 142.64. He has ample franchise league experience and has been in fine form in recent months as well. If Najibullah is able to get going early on, he could be a game-changing selection in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.
AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)
Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (vc)
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana
AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Charith Asalanka, Najibullah Zadran (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Lahiru Kumara
