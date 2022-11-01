AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction.

Afghanistan have felt the wrath of rain with both their matches at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) being washed out. They will be keen to bag a much-needed win in this fixture, with the onus being on Rashid Khan to deliver the goods.

The Afghans face a wounded Sri Lankan side who have won just one out of their three Super 12 matches. Although their bowling has impressed, a lot will ride on the Lankan batters, who are due for a big performance. With this being a must-win game for both teams, a cracking contest beckons in Brisbane.

AFG vs SL Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 32nd fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Match 32

Date and Time: 1st November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AFG vs SL pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 32

The average first-innings score at the Gabba in the tournament is 165, indicating a good surface to bat on. While the spinners have done well so far, the pacers have accounted for over 50 percent of the wickets. Although rain could play a spoilsport, a shortened game should take place, with chasing being the preferred option.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 165

2nd-innings score: 142

AFG vs SL Form Guide

Afghanistan: L-L-L-NR-NR

Sri Lanka: W-W-W-L-L

AFG vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Afghanistan injury/team news

Hazratullah Zazai is ruled out of the World Cup.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Malik/Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.

AFG vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33 matches, 838 runs, SR: 138.06)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a talented batter who has 838 runs at a strike rate of 138.06 in his T20I career. He has a brilliant record against Sri Lanka, scoring 124 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 196.82. With Gurbaz due for a big score, he is a top pick for your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34(22) in the previous match vs NZ)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has underwhelmed a touch in the T20 World Cup, unable to get going in the middle order. He showed signs of returning to form in the previous game, scoring a 22-ball 34 against New Zealand. Given Rajapaksa's ability to play spin well, he is a good choice for your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 16.30)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka in the tournament, picking up 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.30. With Hasaranga being a decent option with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (72 matches, 119 wickets, Average: 14.24)

Speaking of must-haves in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team, Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in this format. He has a T20I average of just 14.24 and has over 100 wickets in this format. He has a decent record at the Gabba, picking up 12 wickets in four innings in the BBL. With Rashid due for a big performance, he is one to watch out for in this game.

AFG vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 84 and 40 in his two outings against Sri Lanka. He boasts ofT20I strike rate in excess of 130 with five fifties in 33 innings. With Gurbaz being a decent player of both pace and spin, he should be a good captaincy pick for your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has been one of the top performers for Sri Lanka in the tournament, scoring 137 runs in five matches. Although his T20I strike rate reads just 112.47, he has eight 50 scores or more in 33 innings, holding him in good stead. With Nissanka capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rashid Khan 119 wickets in 72 matches Najibullah Zadran 1572 runs in 74 innings Ibrahim Zadran 32(32) in the previous match Wanindu Hasaranga 10 wickets in 6 matches Pathum Nissanka 137 runs in 5 matches

AFG vs SL match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Najibullah Zadran is one of Afghanistan's best batters with a strike rate of 142.64. He has ample franchise league experience and has been in fine form in recent months as well. If Najibullah is able to get going early on, he could be a game-changing selection in your AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (vc)

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Charith Asalanka, Najibullah Zadran (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Lahiru Kumara

