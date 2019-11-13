AFG vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 14th, 2019

After inflicting a clean sweep upon Afghanistan, West Indies looks to sustain their new found momentum as they face the hosts in the first T20I on Thursday. Although Afghanistan did suffer defeat in the ODI format, a return to the shortest format bodes well for them. They have happy memories of playing the Windies in this format with a win over them in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 still fresh on their minds. Both teams have included a few new faces with CPL top runscorer, Brandon King being one of them. With a number of supremely talented individuals taking it to the field in Lucknow, a mouth-watering clash beckons. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AFG vs WI.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Javed Ahmadi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen ul Haq, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Jason Holder, Denesh Ramdin, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph.

Playing XI Updates:

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan's last T20 series saw them lose out to Bangladesh earlier in the year. Nevertheless, one of the positives to come out of the triangular series was Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He should open the batting alongside Hazratullah Zazai for Afghanistan.

While Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi will once again form a dependable middle order, one of Gulbadin Naib or Ibrahim Zadran should get the nod for the extra batsman's slot. Karim Janat and Rashid Khan are also capable of clearing the boundary with ease while Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb ur Rahman will also be key in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Rahmanullah (WK), Zazai, Zadran/Naib, Ashgar, Najibullah, Nabi, Janat, Rashid (C), Mujeeb, Naveen and Shirzad.

West Indies:

A new look West Indies will once again be favourites for this series. Most of their players had a brilliant CPL 2019 campaign with Lendl Simmons and Kesrick Williams making a comeback as well. All eyes will be upon Brandon King, who is all set to open the batting alongside Evin Lewis. In spite of his poor form, Shimron Hetmyer will continue to bat at three with Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard following him. Big hitting allrounder, Sherfane Rutherford should also also feature in this game with ample depth in batting also available with Jason Holder and Fabian Allen expected to bat at seven and eight. While Hayden Walsh will be crucial in the middle overs, the pair of Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams would be one to watch out for.

Possible XI: King, Lewis, Hetmyer, Pooran (WK), Pollard (C), Rutherford, Holder, Allen, Walsh, Cottrell and Williams.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I

14th November 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report:

A competitive wickets with runs and turn awaits the two sides. Although it didn't turn that much in the third ODI, ample support for the spinners is expected on Thursday. With this being an evening fixture, dew could play a part which could force teams to chance here upon winning the toss. 165 would be par here considering the strengths of either side's bowling attack.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz was one of the star players in the recently concluded Shpageeza Cricket League in Afghanistan. He impressed in his debut series as well with 133 runs in four games. He is a great option for this game along with Nicholas Pooran, who looked threatening in the ODI series. With a fifty in three ODIs against the Afghans, Pooran is in good touch and should score some runs as well.

Batsmen: CPL 2019 top runscorer, Brandon King made his ODI debut earlier in the week. Although he couldn't make much of an impact, he should be able to do so in the T20 series as well while the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Ashgar Afghan are also viable candidates for this side. Evin Lewis' record in the T20-I format makes him a valuable asset as well if one were to pick an extra West Indian batsman.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi struck some form in the final ODI with a quick-fire fifty. With his off spin also being crucial to the outcome of the match, he is a must have in the side. From the West Indian roster, Kieron Pollard is a viable candidate with the captain expected to bat at number four for them. Considering his experience, Pollard is more than capable of scoring big runs on Thursday.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Sheldon Cottrell are must haves in the side with both of them bound to pick a wicket or two during the course of the game. While Mujeeb ur Rahman's ODI form also bodes well for the fantasy contest, Naveen ul Haq is also a viable option. One of Hayden Walsh or Kesrick Williams should suffice as the final bowling option.

Captain: Kieron Pollard scored 115 runs in three games against India earlier in the year. This was mainly due to his promotion to number four which complements his talent well. With his tactical know how also coming into play, he is a valuable option as captain or vice-captain. While Evin Lewis would also fit the bill for the same, all eyes will be upon Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who are in decent form heading into this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Ashgar Afghan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Captain: Kieron Pollard, Vice-Captain: Mohd Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and Naveen ul Haq. Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi