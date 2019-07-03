AFG vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 4th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Afghanistan look to end their tournament on a high as they face West Indies in their last league game on Thursday at Headingley in the ICC World Cup 2019. Amidst turmoil and injuries, Afghanistan have given a great account of their talents with the likes of Rashid and Nabi even coming close to scripting a win against their fellow Asians, India and Pakistan. West Indies, on the other hand, also come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss in spite of Nicolas Pooran scoring a sensational hundred. With both teams finding themselves at the wrong end of the table, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies:

Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Playing XI Updates:

Afghanistan:

Hamid Hassan should make way for Sayed Shirzad with the veteran pacer injuring his hamstring against Pakistan. Apart from the one change, the team should remain unchanged with the likes of Ashgar Afghan and Rahmat Shah doing well in the top order. Rashid Khan found some form with the ball and will look to end on a high against West Indies. All eyes will be on the all-round duo of Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi as they provide the balance to this inexperienced team.

Possible XI: Naib(C), Rahmat, Shahidi, Ashgar, Nabi, Samiullah, Ikram(WK), Najibullah, Rashid, Mujeeb and Shirzad.

West Indies:

After a disappointing loss to Sri Lanka, not many changes are expected from the Windies with Chris Gayle playing his last ICC game. Shannon Gabriel could sit this game out for Kemar Roach as the rest of the side picks itself. The limelight will be upon the highly talented duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran, who are touted to be the cornerstones of a West Indian renaissance. Much is expected from Shai Hope, who came into this tournament in ominous form with only a couple of starts to show for.

Possible XI: Hope(WK), Ambris, Gayle, Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Brathwaithe, Allen, Nurse/Roach, Thomas and Cottrell.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 42

4th July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report:

A two-paced wicket is on offer as seen in the previous games. While there will be spin for the likes of Rashid and Mujeeb, cloudy conditions will render the new-ball spell from the pacers pivotal in the context of how the match proceeds.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Shai Hope and Nicolas Pooran are great options to have in the side with their ability to score big runs already evident over the last few weeks. Although Ikram Ali Khil looks quite solid in the middle, his inability to score at a brisk rate makes him a liability.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle would love to sign off on a high with a substantial score against Afghanistan while the likes of Rahmat Shah and Ashgar Afghan are also decent options to have in the side. Shimron Hetmyer has a couple of fifties to his name, making him a viable alternative to Chris Gayle.

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi are the preferred allrounders with all of them in good form with bat and ball. Carlos Brathwaite, who has been in good form with the bat, is also a decent option if one were to alter the dynamics of squad with more established players.

Bowlers: The spin duo of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan is a must have in the team with the former expected to play a major part with the number of left handers in the West Indian side. One of Oshane Thomas or Sheldon Cottrell should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Chris Gayle and Mohammad Nabi are the ideal candidates considering their experience and talent. While Gayle is due for a big one this World Cup, Mohammad Nabi should pick a wicket or two against the left-handers of West Indies. Shai Hope is also a decent option to opt for along with Rahmat Shah.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Oshane Thomas, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope