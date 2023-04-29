AGR vs PRC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCA Club Championship T20 match - April 29th, 2023

AGORC will take on Prathibha Cricket Club in the opening encounter of the KCA Club Championship 2023. The match will take place at St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba.

Both teams will look to start their campaign with a victory and carry the winning momentum ahead into the tournament. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your AGR vs PRC Dream11 team.

#3 Sharafuddeen NM (PRC) - 8 Credits

Sharafuddeen has played only three T20 matches for Kerala during the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, the 28-year-old pacer has been doing well in Kerala's domestic events and will be the lead pacer for Prathibha Cricket Club in the upcoming edition if the KCA Club Championship.

#2 Manu Krishnan (AGR) - 7.5 Credits

Left-arm pacer Manu Krishnan has picked up 42 wickets for Kerala in 44 T20 matches with an economy of 6.73. The 34-year-old player made his debut for Kerala back in 2011 and has been a regular starter in the shortest format of the game since then.

He has also played 13 First Class and 18 List A matches for Kerala and has picked up 46 wickets in total across both formats.

His wicket-taking ability makes him a good captain or vice-captain pick for your AGR vs PRC Dream11 team.

#1 Sachin Baby (AGR) - 9 Credits

Kerala cricketer Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby is the most experienced player in the AGR vs PRC match, having represented Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

The 34-year-old batter has scored 1877 runs from 79 innings at an average of 28.01 in the T20 format. Sachin has a strike rate of 130.89 and has remained unbeaten on 12 occasions.

The Kerala cricketer also has 10 half-centuries to his name in the shortest format of the game. The onus will be on him to score runs in bulk for his side. Thus, Baby is also the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 side.

