AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League, Match 5

AC Meteors will be up against the New South Wales Breakers in the fifth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Thursday, 6th January 2022 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

The ACT Meteors will be playing their first match of the season. The Angela Reakes-led side didn’t have a great outing last time out, ending fifth. With a new young side, they will be hoping to start the tournament on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales Breakers have got off to a flying start this season. They have managed to win both of their encounters and are now sitting at the top of the points table.

In their most recent game, they defeated Victoria by 26 runs and will now aim to continue their winning run.

AM-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ACT Meteors

Angela Reakes (C), Erica Kershaw (WK), Alisha Bates, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Madelina Penna, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates

New South Wales Breakers

Alyssa Healy (C) (WK), Rachael Haynes, Tahlia Wilson, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Stella Campbell

Match Details

Match: ACT Meteors vs New South Wales Breakers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 6, 2022 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Manuka Oval is a balanced one. The pacers would receive a decent amount of movement owing to the overcast conditions. Whereas, the batters would enjoy batting as the game progresses.

Today’s AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: New South Wales skipper Healy is one of the finest batters in women’s cricket. She registered a fifty in the opening game and will be aiming to replicate that performance.

Batters

Rachael Haynes: Haynes is looking in great touch so far this season. She has managed to score 120 runs in two outings, making her a wise pick for today’s Dream11 team.

Katie Mack: Katie is coming into this tournament after an exceptional run in the WBBL 2021-22. She scored 507 runs at an average of over 70 and is expected to continue her exploits.

All-rounders

Erin Burns: Burns has been a standout performer for the Breakers this season. She has amassed 111 runs in two games while also taking three wickets.

Carly Leeson: Leeson had a fine outing in the previous edition of WNCL. She scored 122 runs while also grabbing nine wickets.

Bowlers

Hannah Darlington: Hannah has delivered on a consistent basis with the ball. She has five wickets to her name in two games and will now look to add a few more to her tally.

Erin Osborne: Osborne is another top pick from the bowling category for this match. The off-spinner was decent with the ball last season, taking eight wickets in as many games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction team

Erin Burns: 249 points

Ashleigh Gardner: 192 points

Rachael Haynes: 163 points

Hannah Darlington: 161 points

Phoebe Litchfield: 131 points

Important stats for AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction team

Erin Burns: 2 matches, 111 runs, 3 wickets

Ashleigh Gardner: 2 matches, 75 runs 3 wickets

Rachael Haynes: 2 matches, 120 runs

Hannah Darlington: 2 matches, 5 wickets

Phoebe Litchfield: 2 matches, 88 runs

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Carly Leeson, Hannah Darlington, Erin Osborne, Tahlia Wilson, Angela Reakes, Ashleigh Gardner, Alisha Bates

Captain: Erin Burns Vice-Captain: Katie Mack

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Carly Leeson, Hannah Darlington, Erin Osborne, Ashleigh Gardner, Erica Kershaw, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Yates

Captain: Rachael Haynes Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar