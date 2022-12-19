ACT Women vs South Australia Women - Dream11 Prediction - WNCL 2022-23

Australian Capital Territory Women (AM-W) will take on South Australia Women (SAU-W) in the 15th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AM-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

ACT Women are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all five of their encounters so far. All five of their losses have been by huge margins and hence, they will be desperate to turn things around.

Meanwhile, South Australia Women have not lost a match yet in this tournament. They won two and the other game ended in a tie. They occupy the second spot in the points table at the moment.

AM-W vs SAU-W, Match Details

The 15th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between Australian Capital Territory Women and South Australia Women will be played on December 20, 2022, at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The game is set to take place at 4.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AM-W vs SAU-W

Date & Time: December 20, 2022, 4.30 am IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The track at the Manuka Oval in Canberra has been an excellent one to bat on. South Australia Women piled up 322 runs in the last game against ACT Women at this venue. However, there could be a bit of movement with the new ball and the spinners might get some turn as well.

AM-W vs SAU-W Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Australian Capital Territory Women: L, L, L, L, L

South Australia Women: W, T, W

AM-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing 11 today

Australian Capital Territory Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Australian Capital Territory Women Probable Playing XI: Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack (c), Matilda Lugg (wk), Carly Leeson, Annie Wikman, Zoe Cooke, Olivia Porter, Amy Yates, Meagan Dixon, Chloe Rafferty, and Gabrielle Sutcliffe.

South Australia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Annie O'Neil, Paris Hall (wk), Jemma Barsby (c), Samantha Betts, Kate Peterson, Brooke Harris, and Anesu Mushangwe.

Today’s AM-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matilda Lugg (5 matches, 43 runs, 1 catch, 1 stumping)

Matilda Lugg is very good behind the stumps and she can prove to be a handy customer with the bat. She has scored 43 runs in five innings.

Top Batter Pick

Emma de Broughe (3 matches, 115 runs)

Emma de Broughe has had some good starts throughout this 50-over tournament. She has played three games and her scores read 58, 16 and 41 so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Olivia Porter (5 matches, 93 runs, 3 wickets)

Olivia Porter has made useful contributions with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 93 runs and has three wickets to her name at an economy of 6.46.

Top Bowler Pick

Jemma Barsby (3 matches, 35 runs, 7 wickets)

Jemma Barsby is in top bowling form. The South Australia Women’s off-spin bowler, who is also the stand-in skipper, has returned with seven scalps and has an economy rate of 5.33. She can tonk it around with the bat as well.

AM-W vs SAU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Madeline Penna (3 matches, 113 runs, 1 wicket)

Madeline Penna was the top-scorer for SAU-W in the last encounter. She racked up an unbeaten 98 and that came off just 94 balls in a knock that saw her smash 11 boundaries and two maximums. She also took one wicket with the ball.

Katie Mack (5 matches, 175 runs)

Katie Mack is the leading run-getter for AM-W. She has hit two half-centuries in five games and has amassed 175 runs at an average of 35.00 while striking at 82.54.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AM-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Madeline Penna 113 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Katie Mack 175 runs in 5 matches Jemma Barsby 35 runs & 7 wickets in 3 matches Olivia Porter 93 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Emma de Broughe 113 runs in 3 matches

AM-W vs SAU-W match expert tips

With South Australia Women in top form and Australian Capital Territory Women on a losing streak, picking six or seven players from the South Australia Women’s side for the Dream11 team could prove to be the key.

Moreover, the likes of Jemma Barsby, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Katie Mack and Olivia Porter will be the ones to watch out for.

AM-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Australian Capital Territory Women vs South Australia Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Matilda Lugg

Batters: Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna

All-rounders: Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Olivia Porter

Bowlers: Jemma Barsby, Kate Peterson, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

AM-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Australian Capital Territory Women vs South Australia Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Matilda Lugg

Batters: Katie Mack, Emma de Broughe, Madeline Penna, Annie O'Neil

All-rounders: Courtney Webb, Olivia Porter

Bowlers: Jemma Barsby, Amy Yates, Kate Peterson, Brooke Harris

