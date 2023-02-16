AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 39

ACT Meteors (AM-W) will face Victoria Women (VCT-W) in the 39th match of the Australia Women's ODD at EPC Solar Park in Canberra on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 39.

ACT Meteors haven’t been impressive so far and there is plenty of room for improvement. They are at the bottom of the table and have won only one of their 10 matches. The Meteors are on a three-match losing streak and will hope to turn their campaign around.

Victoria Women, meanwhile, are fourth in the table. They have won four of their 10 games and have lost on five occasions. Victoria defeated Western Australia Women by 73 runs in their last game. They have collected 20 points so far.

AM-W vs VCT-W Match Details, Match 39

The Match 39 of Australia Women's ODD will be played on February 17 at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra. The match is set to take place at 4.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AM-W vs VCT-W, Australia Women's ODD, Match 39

Date and Time: February 17, 2023, 4.30 am IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AM-W vs VCT-W Pitch Report

It has been a high-scoring venue that has seen plenty of runs being scored. Batters have enjoyed their time on this surface and that trend is expected to continue here as well. Bowlers will have to be careful about the lines they choose.

All of the matches that have been played here so far this season have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 291.75

Average second innings score: 225.25

AM-W vs VCT-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

ACT Meteors: L-L-L-W-L

Victoria Women: W-L-L-L-W

AM-W vs VCT-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

ACT Meteors Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

ACT Meteors Probable Playing 11

KM Mack, Rebecca Carter, Angelina Genford, C Leeson, Olivia Porter (C), Annie Wikman, HL Ferling, A Yates, Z Cooke, CL Rafferty, and Alisha Bates.

Victoria Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Victoria Women Probable Playing 11

M Blows, RK O'Donnell, O Henry, N Faltum (C), Tess Flintoff, S Molineux, T Atkinson, S Bates, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Ella Hayward

AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Faltum (10 matches, 312 runs, Average: 44.57)

N Faltum has been in great form and is an outstanding choice for the wicketkeeper role of your AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has been in outstanding form with the bat and has amassed 312 runs so far at an average of close to 45.

Top Batter pick

K Mack (10 matches, 329 runs, Average: 32.90)

K Mack could also prove to be a strong choice as a batter. She has scored 329 runs in 10 matches and has an average of 32.90.

Top All-rounder pick

C Leeson (10 matches, 180 runs and 8 wickets)

C Leeson has been useful for her side in both departments. She has played 10 matches and has scored 180 runs. Leeson has also taken eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

H Ferling (8 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.68)

H Ferling has been decent with the ball in hand. She has picked up six wickets in eight matches and has an economy rate of 4.68.

AM-W vs VCT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Day

S Day is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. She has picked up 20 wickets in 10 matches and has a great economy rate of 4.57. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Sutcliffe

G Sutcliffe has also been in impressive form with the ball. She has been able to register 13 dismissals in 10 matches while keeping an economy of 5.63.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Day 20 wickets 695 points N Faltum 312 runs 558 points G Sutcliffe 13 wickets 505 points C Leeson 180 runs and 8 wickets 468 points K Mack 329 runs 446 points

AM-W vs VCT-W match expert tips

S Day is a reliable name for her team and she has been in astounding form. She is a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Head to Head League

AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Faltum, S Reid

Batters: K Mack, R Carter, O Henry

All-rounders: C Leeson, R O’Donnell

Bowlers: S Day, G Sutcliffe, Z Cooke, H Ferling

AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Grand League

AM-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Faltum, S Reid

Batters: K Mack, R Carter, A Reakes

All-rounders: C Leeson, R O’Donnell

Bowlers: S Day, G Sutcliffe, A Bates, H Ferling

