AP vs KER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Elite Group C Round 1

Arunachal Pradesh (AP) will take on Kerala (KER) in their first-round match in Elite Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AP vs KER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Arunachal Pradesh didn’t have a great run in the 2021-22 season. They lost all five of their matches and finished at the bottom of the points table in the Plate Group.

Kerala, on the other hand, reached the quarter-finals but lost to Tamil Nadu last season.

AP vs KER, Match Details

The first round match in Elite Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 between Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala will be played on October 11, 2022 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AP vs KER

Date & Time: October 11, 2022, 10 AM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The track at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is usually a very good one to bat on. The ball seems to come on to the bat nicely but with long boundaries, the spinners might come in handy as well.

AP vs KER Probable Playing 11 today

Arunachal Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns.

Arunachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI: Techi Doria, Neelam Obi, Yab Niya Niia, Techi Neri, Techi Sonam (wk), Vipin Dhaka, Kamsha Yangfo, Suraj Tayam (c), Nabam Tempol, Akhilesh Sahani, and Myendung Singpho.

Kerala Team News

Sanju Samson won’t be available for the first couple of games as he is a part of the Indian ODI team.

Kerala Probable Playing XI: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Shoun Roger, Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Sijomon Joseph, Manu Krishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, KM Asif, and Basil Thampi.

Today’s AP vs KER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Vinod

Vishnu Vinod batted four times in the 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and accumulated 145 runs at a strike-rate of 162.92. He remained unbeaten three times as well and registered two half-centuries.

Top Batter Pick

Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby is an experienced cricketer and has played 88 T20 games. The left-hander has scored 1671 runs at an average of 27.39 and a strike-rate of 131.05 in his T20 career. Last season, he scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 113.79.

Top All-rounder Pick

Techi Neri

Techi Neri made decent all-round contributions last season. He took one wicket at an economy rate of 7.37 and mustered 53 runs in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Sudhesan Midhun

Sudhesan Midhun is a wicket-taking option. He picked up eight scalps from six encounters last season and had an economy rate of 6.43.

AP vs KER match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Kunnummal

Rohan Kunnummal had a solid run in the 2021-22 season. He amassed 168 runs in five innings, which included a couple of half-centuries. Overall, he has played 11 T20s and has scored 330 runs at an average of 36.66.

Akhilesh Sahani

Akhilesh Sahani was very effective with both bat and ball last season. He returned with four wickets at an economy of 7.41 and made 77 runs in five outings with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AP vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22)

Player Player Stats Rohan Kunnummal 168 runs in 5 matches Akhilesh Sahani 77 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Vishnu Vinod 145 runs in 4 innings Techi Neri 53 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Sudhesan Midhun 8 wickets in 6 matches

AP vs KER match expert tips

Kerala will start this game as favorite and hence, six or seven of their players could be picked in the Dream11 Team. Expect the all-rounders and top-order batters to perform really well.

AP vs KER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Abdul Basith, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Suraj Tayam

All-rounders: Techi Neri, Akhilesh Sahani

Bowlers: Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, Nabam Tempol, Yab Niya

AP vs KER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Techi Doria

All-rounders: Sijomon Joseph, Techi Neri, Akhilesh Sahani

Bowlers: KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Nabam Tempol

