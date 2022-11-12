AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 44

The Sydney Thunder (ST-W) will take on the Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) in the 44th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at Nuriootpa Centennial Park in Nuriootpa on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Adelaide Strikers have been in the mix for a top-three finish, winning six out of their 10 matches. Their bowling attack has been impressive, with Amanda Wellington and Megan Schutt standing out. They face a decent Thunder side who have just not clicked as a unit this season. The Thunder have a strong roster to fall back on, with Rachael Haynes at the helm. Although the Strikers will start as the favorites, Haynes and Co. will fancy their chances in what promises to be an entertaining game in Nuriootpa.

AS-W vs ST-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 44th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Adelaide Strikers Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women in Nuriootpa. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AS-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Match 44

Date and Time: 13th November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Nuriootpa Centennial Park, Nuriootpa

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

AS-W vs ST-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: L-NR-L-L-L

Adelaide Strikers: W-L-W-W-L

AS-W vs ST-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Amy Jones, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Lea Tahuhu and Belinda Vakarewa.

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Katie Mack, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 44

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (53(48) in the previous match vs Melbourne Renegades)

Amy Jones comes into the game on the back of a fifty against the Melbourne Renegades. Although she has failed to come up with such scores on a consistent basis, Jones has a heap of experience under her belt. With Jones striking some form of late, she is a top pick for your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (10 matches, 240 runs, Average: 26.67)

Phoebe Litchfield has been the Thunder's best batter this season, scoring 240 runs in 10 matches. She has a couple of fifties to her name and has a healthy strike rate in excess of 100. With Litchfield capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a good addition to your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deandra Dottin (10 matches, 204 runs, Average: 22.67)

Deandra Dottin has also been in good form in WBBL 2022, scoring 204 runs at an average of 22.67. Despite Dottin using her variations to good effect, she has not taken as many wickets as she would have liked. But given her explosiveness with the bat, Dottin is a must-have in your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sam Bates (10 matches, 7 wickets, ER: 6.00)

Sam Bates has been quite economical this season, conceding six runs per over for the Thunder. She also has seven wickets to her name and has impressed across different phases of an innings. With Bates looking in good form, she is a handy pick to have in your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

AS-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hannah Darlington

Hannah Darlington has been fairly decent since returning from injury, even picking up two wickets in the previous game. Darlington is also a clean striker of the ball, capable of scoring quick runs down the order. Given her potential, Darlington should be a viable captaincy choice for your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 201 runs in 10 matches this season with an average of 20.10. While she has gotten off to starts, Wolvaardt has been unable to convert them into big ones. With Wolvaardt having experience on her side, she should be a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AS-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sam Bates 7 wickets in 10 matches Amanda Wellington 16 wickets in 10 matches Laura Wolvaardt 201 runs in 10 matches Phoebe Litchfield 240 runs in 10 matches Megan Schutt 14 wickets in 10 matches

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 44

Jemma Barsby has been one of the top bowlers in the tournament, picking up 12 wickets in two matches. She has been economical in her recent outings, holding her in good stead. With Barsby likely to enjoy the conditions on offer as well, she could be a game-changing selection in your AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Katie Mack, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington (vc)

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones (c)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Hannah Darlington

