ASM vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 12th, 2021

Assam will take on Tamil Nadu in an Elite Group B match as part of the ongoing 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Assam did not have a great 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, underlined by just a solitary win from seven matches that saw them finish second-lost in the points table. However, Assam have made a great start to this season, holding onto their nerves in an enthralling contest to emerge victorious by a two-run margin over Hyderabad.

Their opponents for today, Tamil Nadu put up a big score against Jharkhand and bowled very well to pick up a convincing 66-run win and along with that, a bonus point. However, Vijay Shankar's injury could prove to be a big loss for them, considering the all-rounder's value with bat and ball.

Tamil Nadu certainly do start as favourites, but Assam's win over Hyderabad means they are certainly no pushovers.

Squads to choose from

Assam: Rishav Das, Abhishek Thakuri, Riyan Parag, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Pritam Das, Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Amit Sinha.

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.

Predicted Playing XIs

Assam - Amlanjyoti Das, Denish Das, Rahul Singh, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri, Rishav Das (C),Pritam Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Arup Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain

Tamil Nadu - Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Sonu Yadav, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin

Match Details

Match: Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Group B match

Date: 12th January 2021, at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

Pitch Report

As we have always seen with the surface at the Eden Gardens, dew could play a significant role in this game. There will be some turn on offer, and considering past results, the captain who wins the toss will want to field first.

ASM vs TN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ASM vs TN Dream11 fantasy picks

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Pallav Kumar Das

Captain: Dinesh Karthik Vice-Captain: Riyan Parag

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Amlanjyoti Das, Hari Nishanth, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishor, Sandeep Warrier, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Pallav Kumar Das

Captain: Hari Nishanth, Vice-Captain: Amlanjyoti Das