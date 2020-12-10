AU-A vs INDS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 11th, 2020

The second 3-day practice game between Australia A and India starts on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Indians had a good hit in the previous game, but some of their batting woes are still unsolved. The fight for the opening slots is still on, with both Shaw and Gill disappointing in the previous game.

India A managed to stave off a close loss against the Aussies in the previous game, and the arrivals of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Shami should add fire to this contest.

There are a few spots up for grabs in the Australian senior side as well, with Joe Burns and Marcus Harris vying for the same spot. With the likes of Head and Green also in the mix, another riveting contest beckons under the lights at the SCG.

Squads to choose from

Australia A

Alex Carey (C), Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth and Mitchell Swepson

India

Virat Kohli (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj and Mohd Shami

Predicted Playing 11

Australia A

Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Alex Carey (C&WK), Cameron Green, Jack Wildermuth/Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Sean Abbott and Harry Conway

India

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohd Shami

Match Details

Match: Australia A vs India, 2nd Warm-up Match

Date: 11th December 2020, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A decent pitch is on offer at the SCG, with some swing available for the pacers. While the initial phases shouldn't be too hard for the batsmen, it will be tough against the pink cherry under the lights.

The spinners could also come into play towards the end of the day, with variations being hard to pick under the lights. Both teams will ideally want to bat first and have a long bat in the middle at the SCG.

AU-A vs INDS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUS-A vs INDS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Ravi Ashwin, Mark Steketee, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Sean Abbott

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Cameron Green

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Ravi Ashwin, Mark Steketee, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Sean Abbott

Captain: Cameron Green, Vice-Captain: Mohd Shami