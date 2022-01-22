AU-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England Women A Tour of Australia, 3rd T20I

Australia Women A will take on England Women A in the third T20I of the England Women A Tour of Australia at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.

Australia Women A have already pocketed the series with back-to-back victories in the first two games. They have been better than their opposition in all three departments. The hosts defeated England Women A by three wickets in the last match between the two sides and will be hoping to complete a whitewash here.

England Women A, meanwhile, will have to go back to the drawing board to figure out what went wrong in the first two matches. They were beaten comprehensively and will try to salvage pride with a win here.

AU-A-W vs EN-A-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-A-W XI

Georgia Redmayne (c) (wk), Elyse Villani, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell, Courtney Sippel, Hannah Darlington

EN-A-W XI

Evelyn Jones (c), Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss, Mady Villiers, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell

Match Details

AU-A-W vs EN-A-W, England Women A Tour of Australia, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 23rd January, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The surface is known to be seamer-friendly and bowlers are expected to wreak havoc in the initial stages of the game. Batters will need to put their anchors down and try to play longer knocks. Batting second would be a good option here.

Today’s AU-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne is the best pick for the wicketkeeper-batter position for your Dream11 fantasy side. She has scored 56 runs in two games, including a half-century in the last match.

Batters

Elyse Villani has been in astounding form with the bat and it was on show in the previous encounter. She fell just six runs short of a century and had a strike rate of 149.21.

Bryony Smith has been consistent with her knocks. She has scored 49 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 188.4.

All-rounders

Heather Graham has been nothing short of sensational for Australia Women A. She scored 25 runs and picked up four wickets in the first game and followed that up with another wicket in the second game. Graham is the best captaincy choice for your AUS-W-A vs EN-W-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Amanda Wellington has been a consistent wicket-taker during the series and has five scalps in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Graham (AU-A-W) – 207 points

Amanda Wellington (AU-A-W) – 159 points

Elyse Villani (AU-A-W) – 132 points

Georgia Redmayne (AU-A-W) – 114 points

Bryony Smith (EN-A-W) – 96 points

Important stats for AU-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Graham: 25 runs and 5 wickets

Amanda Wellington: 5 wickets

Elyse Villani: 98 runs

Georgia Redmayne: 56 runs

Bryony Smith: 49 runs

AU-A-W vs EN-A-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-W-A vs EN-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Bryony Smith, Emma Lamb, Heather Graham, Alice Capsey, Georgia Elwiss, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell, Kirstie Gordon, Maitlan Brown

Captain: Heather Graham, Vice-Captain: Amanda Wellington

AU-W-A vs EN-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Bryony Smith, Emma Lamb, Heather Graham, Alice Capsey, Georgia Elwiss, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Elyse Villani, Vice-Captain: Georgia Redmayne

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee