AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI

Australia A Women will take on England A Women in the second Unofficial ODI of England A Women’s tour of Australia on Sunday, 30th January 2022 at Phillip Oval, Canberra.

Australia A Women lived up to their expectations and started the series on Friday with a 42-run victory. Molly Strano put up a match-winning all-round display to help her side take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, England A Women wouldn’t be happy with their performance in the first match. They managed only 219 runs on the board after being set a target of 261 runs. The visitors will now look to bounce back and level the series 1-1.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Australia A Women

Georgia Redmayne (C/WK), Katie Mack, Elyse Villani, Phoebe Litchfield, Erin Burns, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Tess Flintoff, Courtney Sippel

England A Women

Eve Jones (C), Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sarah Glenn, Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Tash Farrant, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell

Match Details

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 30th January, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Phillip Oval is a good one for batting. The batters find it easy to score runs as there is minimal movement on offer for the pacers. However, we can expect spinners to get some turn in the latter stages of the game.

Today’s AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Australian A Women skipper Georgia didn’t have a great outing in the previous game. However, she is a fine batter and is expected to deliver in today’s match.

Batters

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe is one of the most consistent batters in Australia’s lineup. She smashed a great half-century in the previous game.

Emma Lamb: Emma showed her brilliance with the bat in the recently-concluded T20 series. She has scored two half-centuries in three games and is expected to carry on her form.

All-rounders

Heather Graham: Heather put in a decent all-round performance in the last outing. She scored valuable 38 runs as well as picked up a wicket at an economy of just 3.25.

Alice Richards: Alice was one of the few positives for England in the previous game. She managed to score 72 runs as well as grabbed two wickets at an economy of 3.83.

Bowlers

Molly Strano: Molly was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round display in her team's previous outing. She scored 39 runs down the order and also grabbed two vital wickets at an economy of 3.38.

Tash Farrant: Tash also made handy all-round contributions in the previous game. She scored 21 runs at a quick pace while also taking one wicket and two catches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Richards: 139 points

Molly Strano: 102 points

Tess Flintoff: 88 points

Heather Graham: 76 points

Tash Farrant: 73 points

Important stats for AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Richards: 1 match, 72 runs, 2 wickets

Molly Strano: 1 match, 39 runs, 2 wickets

Tess Flintoff: 1 match, 18 runs, 2 wickets

Heather Graham: 1 match, 38 runs, 1 wicket

Tash Farrant: 1 match, 21 runs, 1 wicket

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Emma Lamb, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Alice Richards, Tash Farrant, Molly Strano, Elysse Villani, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Tess Flintoff

Captain: Alice Richards Vice-Captain: Phoebe Litchfield

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Emma Lamb, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Alice Richards, Tash Farrant, Molly Strano, Katie Mack, Alice Capsey, Grace Harris, Amanda Wellington

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Molly Strano Vice-Captain: Emma Lamb

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee