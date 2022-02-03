AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) is set to take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday.

After a thrilling one-off Test match, the action shifts to the 50-over format as Australia and England build towards the much-awaited ICC Women's World Cup. The Aussies have a talented squad to fall back on, with the returns of Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt tilting the odds in their favor. However, England also have a well-balanced unit capable of beating any opposition on their day. With some of the world's best in Meg Lanning and Heather Knight set for action, an entertaining game of cricket beckons in Canberra.

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Racheal Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Jonassen and Alana King

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean and Kate Cross

Match Details

AU-W vs EN-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022, 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Manuka Oval with some assistance available for the pacers. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle early on, with the new ball expected to do a bit. The pitch should ease out as the match progresses, but the batters will have to be wary of the spin on offer. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy was unable to get going against the new ball at the Ashes. However, Healy should enjoy the conditions at the Manuka Oval, making her a good addition to your fantasy team.

Batter

Tammy Beaumont: England opener Tammy Beaumont is also due for a big knock at the top of the order against the Aussies. Beaumont has been one of England's best batters over the last few seasons and given her ability and experience in Australian conditions, she is a good player to have in your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner has been earmarked by many as Australia's leading all-rounder, with her explosive batting ability providing the X-factor in the middle overs. Gardner's improved bowling ability should also serve her well at the Manuka Oval, making her a must-have in your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Star spinner Sophie Ecclestone has had a decent tour of Australia so far. Her accuracy and ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs will be crucial against a right-hander-dominant Australian batting unit. Although she isn't a big turner of the ball, Ecclestone's ability to vary her pace and entice batters into making mistakes holds her in good stead.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Megan Schutt (AU-W)

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath - 91 runs and 3 wickets in 2 T20Is vs England Women in 2022

Megan Schutt - 99 wickets in 65 ODI matches, Average: 21.84

Sophie Ecclestone - 53 wickets in 35 ODI matches, Average: 22.62

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.

Edited by Samya Majumdar