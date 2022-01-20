AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the 1st T20I

The first T20I between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) is scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

After a lopsided men's Ashes, the spotlight shifts towards the women's cricket teams of Australia and England. The Aussies will be eager to begin the series on a winning note, with the likes of Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen returning after missing the previous series. However, England are a well-oiled unit led by the experienced Heather Knight. Although they boast Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone, England will start the game as slight underdogs. But nonetheless, a pulsating game beckons in Adelaide.

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Jonassen and Alana King

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones/Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean and Kate Cross

Match Details

AU-W vs EN-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 20th Jaunary 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Adelaide Oval with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters, meanwhile, are likely to go hard at the new ball with the powerplay restrictions coming into play. The pitch should get slower as the match progresses, with the spinners bound to get some turn off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key in the middle overs and both teams will likely prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is one of the most feared batters in women's cricket, often scoring big runs at a fair rate at the top of the order. Although Australia will be without Beth Mooney, Healy's explosiveness and consistency should serve the hosts well, making her a good addition to your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few seasons, scoring a heap of runs for England in the shortest format. The star opener will be keen to get some runs against the Aussies and given her prior experience of doing that, Beaumont is one to keep an eye out for.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is renowned for her big-hitting abilities. But lately, Gardner has emerged as a potent off-spinner as well. With the pitch playing into her hands, Gardner is a must-have in your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is perhaps England's best bet with the ball in the middle overs, often bowling well in the death as well. Her variations and wicket-to-wicket approach should serve her well and yield a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Megan Schutt (AU-W)

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath - 338 runs in 14 WBBL 2021 innings, Average: 42.25

Jess Jonassen - 21 wickets in 14 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 14.90

Tammy Beaumont - 113 runs in 3 T20Is vs New Zealand in previous series, SR: 124.18

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Tammy Beaumont, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Heather Knight.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Sophia Dunkley, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone and Megan Schutt

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

Edited by Samya Majumdar