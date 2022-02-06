AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) is set to take place at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Aussies were able to get one over England in the first ODI, retaining the Ashes in the process. However, they would love to wrap up the ODI series today, with the likes of Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen being in fine form. England, on the other hand, will be keen to salvage some lost pride with a win in this fixture. With Heather Knight and co. capable of coming up with match-winning performances, an even contest beckons in Melbourne on Sunday.

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Racheal Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen and Alana King

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross

Match Details

AU-W vs EN-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, 4:35 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Junction Oval, with the spinners likely to come into play later on in the game. Although the new ball should do a bit for the pacers, the batters should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss at the venue.

Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy hasn't been in the best of form this season, unable to negotiate the new ball at the top of the order. However, Healy is too good a player to be kept down for long, making her a good addition to your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont, like Alyssa Healy, hasn't scored many runs on this tour. However, she has been one of England's best batters over the last few seasons, with her ability to score big runs at the top of the order being key. With the conditions also playing into her hands, Beaumont is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is one of the most in-form players in the world at the moment, with the premier all-rounder consistently turning up with both the bat and ball. Although she is expected to bat lower down the order, her ability to score quick runs should make her a fine addition to your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is England's best bet in this format, with the left-arm spinner known for her wicket-taking ability in the middle overs. Ecclestone can also hold her own with the bat, adding some much-needed depth tp the English batting unit. With the pitch slightly on the slower side, Ecclestone should prove to be a handful with the ball.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Megan Schutt (AU-W)

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Beth Mooney - 1420 runs in 45 ODI matches, Average: 44.37

Megan Schutt - 101 wickets in 66 ODI matches, Average: 21.80

Sophie Ecclestone - 54 wickets in 36 ODI matches, Average: 22.87

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Beth Mooney, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.

Edited by Samya Majumdar