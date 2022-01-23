AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the 3rd T20I

The third and final T20I between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Due to rain, the second match was called off without a result. But a win against England Women in the first match put the Australian team in a strong position in the series. Captain Meg Lanning scored a brilliant half-century of 64 runs at a strike of 145.45. Thus, they were able to chase a 169-run target with ease.

England Women, led by Heather Knight, will have to sharpen their bowling ahead of their next match. However, with the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, and Natalie Sciver in their top order and Katherine Brunt & Sophie Ecclestone in their bowling lineup, they can never be underestimated.

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Tahila McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen,Alana King, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck.

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Boucher, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

Match Details

AU-W vs EN-W, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 23th Jaunary 2022, 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Adelaide Oval with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The pitch should get slower as the match progresses, with the spinners bound to get some turn off the surface. It is likely that both teams will want to chase after winning the toss.

Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is one of the most talented opening batters in women's cricket. She had a rare failure in the last outing, and one can expect a big innings from her in this decider game. Healy is a must-have player for your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Danielle Wyatt: Wyatt is one of the most explosive batters for her side and has already impressed with a quick 70 runs inning at a strike rate of 129.63 in the first game of the series. She is one to keep an eye out for.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is renowned for her big-hitting abilities. Lately, she has emerged as a potent off-spinner as well. With the pitch playing into her hands, Gardner is a must-have in your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is the premier spinner for her side. Her variation and wicket-taking ability make her a must-pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Megan Schutt (AU-W)

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath - 338 runs in 14 WBBL 2021 innings, Batting average: 42.25

Jess Jonassen - 21 wickets in 14 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowling average: 14.90

Tammy Beaumont - 1721 runs in 99 WT20I, Batting average: 23.90

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

AU-W vs EN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Amy Jones, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King.

Captain: Tahila McGrath. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

AU-W vs EN-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King.

Captain: Tahila McGrath. Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee