AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Final

Australia Women (AU-W) will lock horns with England Women (EN-W) in the Women's World Cup 2022 final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

After a slow start to the tournament, defending champions England are on the verge of winning their second title on the bounce. However, they face a strong Australian side who are yet to taste defeat at the Women's World Cup 2022. The likes of Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen have been in fine form for Australia, who will start as the clear favorites. But England have a lot of experience and depth in their side, holding them in good stead. With Women's World Cup glory at stake, an entertaining game beckons at the Hagley Oval.

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean and Anya Shrubsole

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry/Darcie Brown, Alana King, Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt.

Match Details

AU-W vs EN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Final

Date and Time: 3rd April 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards at the Hagley Oval with help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters will look to bide their time in the powerplay phase, given the swing on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and offer more turn to the spinners, who will be key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Although Amy Jones has been in decent form in the tournament, she is due for a big one for England. Jones is a fine player of both pace and spin and given his brilliance behind the stumps as well, she should be a good addition to your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning has been brilliant at the Women's World Cup, coming up with match-winning knocks against India and South Africa. She is one of the best batters in this format and given her knack for scoring runs in big games, Lanning is a must-have in your AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver has blown hot and cold in the tournament, scoring 288 runs in seven innings. While she has done well with the bat, Sciver has underwhelmed on the bowling front in recent games. Given the experience she boasts of in this format, Sciver can be backed to come up with a big performance in the final.

Bowler

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen is Australia's best bowler in the tournament, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches. The ace spinner has used her variations and accuracy to good effect. She is in fine form and with the conditions also suiting her style of bowling, Jonassen is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W) - 771 points

Nat Sciver (EN-W) - 558 points

Rachael Haynes (AU-W) - 543 points

Important stats for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Ecclestone - 20 wickets in 8 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 12.85

Rachael Haynes - 429 runs in 8 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 61.29

Ashleigh Gardner - 9 wickets in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 19.44

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Ash Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Beth Mooney, Kate Cross, Natalie Sciver, Ash Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Ash Gardner. Vice-captain: Nat Sciver.

Edited by Samya Majumdar