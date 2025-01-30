AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Ashes 2025, 1st Test

The first Test match of the Women's Ashes 2025 will see Australia Women (AU-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Thursday, January 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia Women already won the ODI series and will now be eyeing to winning the only Test match of the tour. Australia Women won their last Test match against South Africa Women back in February by an innings and 284 runs. England Women won their last Test against South Africa Women by 286 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 52 head-to-head matches. Australia Women have won 13 matches, while England Women won 9 matches. 30 matches ended in draws.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The first Test of the Women's Ashes 2025 will be played on January 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to commencr at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs EN-W, 1st Test match

Date and Time: 30 January 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

AU-W vs EN-W Form Guide

AU-W - Will be playing their first match

EN-W - Will be playing their first match

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk & c), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight ©, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (w), Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of uniyal overs. She has smashed 453 runs in seven Tests. Alyssa Healy is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

Ellyse Perry

Tammy Beaumont and Ellyse Perry are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Perry will bat in the top order and is in excellent form. She has smashed 928 runs and taken 39 wickets in 13 Tests. Heather Knight is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver Brunt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Ashleigh Gardner has already smashed 281 runs and taken 23 wickets in 6 Tests. Annabel Sutherland is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Megan Schutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alana King and Megan Schutt. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Schutt will bowl a good number of overs and play a crucial role in today's match. Sophie Ecclestone is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 928 runs and taken 39 wickets in 13 Tests.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs EN-W, 1st Test match

Ashleigh Gardner

Ellyse Perry

Nat Sciver Brunt

Annabel Sutherland

Beth Mooney

Australia Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, H Knight

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, A Sutherland, C Dean, T McGrath

Bowlers: M Schutt, A King, S Ecclestone

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: B Mooney, A Healy

Batters: E Perry

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, A Sutherland, G Wareham, T McGrath

Bowlers: M Schutt, A King, S Ecclestone

