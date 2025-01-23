AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Ashes 2025, 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I match of the Women's Ashes 2025 will see Australia Women (AU-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia Women won the ODI series by 3-0 and started the T20I series with the same momentum. They won the first T20I match against England Women by 57 runs. Beth Mooney was named as the Player of the Match for her amazing contribution of 75 runs in just 51 balls.

These two teams have played a total of 39 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won 19 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The 2nd T20I match of the Women's Ashes 2025 will be played on January 23 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs EN-W, 2nd T20I match

Date and Time: January 23, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval in Canberra is good for bowlers. Bowling first must be preferred at this pitch as the ball tends to swing in the initial overs. The last Women's T20I match was between South Africa Women and Australia Women, where a total of 286 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

AU-W vs EN-W Form Guide

AU-W - W

EN-W - L

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She smashed 75 runs in just 51 balls in the last match. Amy Jones is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Sophie Dunkley

Sophie Dunkley and Ellyse Perry are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sophie Dunkley will open the innings for her team and is in top-notch form. She smashed 59 runs in the last match. Phoebe Litchfield is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Georgia Wareham

Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Georgia Wareham smashed 11 runs and took three wickets in the last match. Nat Sciver Brunt is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. Alana King will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She scalped two wickets in the last match. Lauren Bell is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Georgia Wareham

Georgia Wareham is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 11 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 75 runs in just 51 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs EN-W, 2nd T20I match

Sophie Ecclestone

Beth Mooney

Georgia Wareham

Nat Sciver Brunt

Alana King

Australia Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Dunkley

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Sutherland, G Wareham, T McGrath

Bowlers: L Bell, A King, S Ecclestone, M Schutt

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: P Litchfield, S Dunkley

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Sutherland, G Wareham, T McGrath, F Kemp

Bowlers: L Bell, A King, S Ecclestone

